Charles Schwab Holds Talks to Buy TD Ameritrade

The companies are holding talks toward a deal that would likely value TD Ameritrade at around $26 billion and would reshape the discount-brokerage market.

Levine Leichtman Capital Acquires Tool Maker Milton Industries

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners has acquired Milton Industries, a provider of tools and accessories for end markets including aerospace, defense, vehicle service and agriculture.

Facebook Weighs Steps to Curb Narrowly Targeted Political Ads

Facebook is considering making changes to its political-advertising policy in an effort to spurn the spread of misinformation.

Tesla Unveils Electric Pickup and Targets Detroit Rivals' Profit Engine

Elon Musk unveiled the next piece of Tesla's electric-vehicle vision: a pickup truck with a starting price of $39,900. But the road won't be easy.

Petronas Says Won't Participate in Saudi Aramco's IPO

Malaysia's state-owned Petroliam Nasional will not be participating in Saudi Aramco's initial public offering, which, if successful, could be the world's biggest listing.

German Public Broadcaster's TikTok Debut Sparks Backlash

A decision by the German public broadcaster to share videos on Chinese-owned TikTok is sharpening concern in Germany about censorship and security and fanning a debate about the cost of the country's vast public-sector media system.

Temasek to Expand Investment in Asian Agriculture Technology Companies

Investments into Asian firms will likely accelerate in coming years to make up a greater proportion of Temasek's total bets in the agricultural-technology industry, an executive of the state investment company said.

Bumble Bee Files for Bankruptcy With $925 Million Offer From Taiwan's FCF

Bumble Bee Foods, one of the nation's largest canned tuna providers, filed for bankruptcy protection, with an agreement to sell its assets to Taiwan's FCF Fishery for roughly $925 million.

Boldstart Ventures Drops Interest in Enterprise Blockchain

The New York seed firm Boldstart Ventures evaluated some 750 enterprise blockchain startups through an accelerator program, MState, but invested in just one, according to Ed Sim, the firm's founder and managing partner.

WeWork to Cut Around 17% of Workforce

Troubled office-space startup WeWork said it would shed around 2,400 jobs following its botched initial public offering in an effort to reduce mounting losses. The job cuts, which represent about 17% of its workforce, began around the globe weeks ago and spread this week to employees in the U.S.