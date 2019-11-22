For 'Frozen 2,' Toy Makers Let It Flow

Hasbro and Jakks Pacific are among the toy makers flooding the zone with licensed merchandise ahead of Walt Disney Co.'s "Frozen 2," which opens this weekend.

Smucker Lowers Sales Outlook

J.M. Smucker Co. said it expects net sales to fall 3% this fiscal year, worse than it was previously expecting.

AutoNation Names New Finance Chief

AutoNation said it has tapped Office Depot Chief Financial Officer Joseph Lower as its new finance chief.

Bridgewater Bets Big on Market Drop

Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund, has bet more than $1 billion that stock markets around the world will fall by March, said people familiar with the matter.

How the Saudi Aramco IPO Came Back to Life

To revive oil giant Aramco's long-delayed initial public offering, the Saudi crown prince has slashed through his bureaucracy to silence or remove naysayers.

AppLovin Gears Up for IPO Under New CFO

AppLovin's new finance chief faces the task of helping the mobile marketing platform to prepare for an initial public offering.

Tesla Unveils Electric Pickup and Targets Detroit Rivals' Profit Engine

Elon Musk unveiled the next piece of Tesla's electric-vehicle vision: a pickup truck with a starting price of $39,900. But the road won't be easy.

L Catterton-backed Il Makiage Buys AI Startup NeoWize

Il Makiage, a beauty brand backed by L Catterton, has acquired Israeli artificial-intelligence startup NeoWize to deepen its use of AI programs so shoppers can buy its products online more easily.

Levine Leichtman Capital Acquires Tool Maker Milton Industries

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners has acquired Milton Industries, a provider of tools and accessories for end markets including aerospace, defense, vehicle service and agriculture.

Welcome to the Button Wars

How consumers pay in the online checkout line is becoming a hot topic for investors.