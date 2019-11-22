Canada Rejects Calls for Legislation to End Railway Strike

Canada brushed off demands to introduce legislation to end a labor dispute between Canadian National Railway Co. and over 3,000 unionized employees that is disrupting the economy.

British Airways Union Tells Pilots to Settle Costly Pay Dispute

British Airways' pilots union has recommended its members settle a long-running dispute over pay, potentially averting further industrial action that has cost the airline millions of dollars and led to the cancellation of thousands of flights.

Tesla Unveiled a Bulletproof Pickup. Then the Window Broke.

Elon Musk embraced unorthodox design choices with Tesla's all-electric pickup to wow truck buyers and help differentiate it. But the features he is promising could dent the commercial prospects of the vehicle Mr. Musk has dubbed Cybertruck.

Bumble Bee Wins Court OK to Tap Bankruptcy Loan

Bumble Bee Foods won court approval Friday to draw on a $280 million bankruptcy loan so it can keep store shelves stocked with canned tuna pending the proposed sale of its assets to Taiwan's FCF Fishery.

Foot Locker Shares Fall Following Weak Outlook

Foot Locker shares fell after the sporting-goods retailer gave a disappointing outlook for the holiday-season quarter as it struggles to expand its apparel business.

Airbnb Operating Chief to Step Down

Airbnb Chief Operating Officer Belinda Johnson has decided to step down as the company prepares to go public.

Smucker Lowers Sales Outlook

J.M. Smucker Co. said sales in its pet business are dragging, a fresh sign of trouble in a unit the food maker was counting on to help make up for slack packaged-foods demand.

For 'Frozen 2,' Toy Makers Let It Flow

Hasbro and Jakks Pacific are among the toy makers flooding the zone with licensed merchandise ahead of Walt Disney Co.'s "Frozen 2," which opens this weekend.

AutoNation Names New Finance Chief

AutoNation said it has tapped Office Depot Chief Financial Officer Joseph Lower as its new finance chief.

How the Saudi Aramco IPO Came Back to Life

To revive oil giant Aramco's long-delayed initial public offering, the Saudi crown prince has slashed through his bureaucracy to silence or remove naysayers.