LVMH Bets It Can Restore Tiffany's Shine With $16 Billion Deal

The European luxury conglomerate behind Louis Vuitton and Bulgari is taking over Tiffany in a more than $16 billion gamble that it can restore shine to the famed jeweler.

Novartis to Buy Cholesterol-Drugmaker Medicines Co.

Novartis has agreed a deal to buy cholesterol-drugmaker Medicines Co. for nearly $10 billion, in an expensive bid to expand its reach in the lucrative market for heart treatments.

India's Paytm Secures $1 Billion Investment From SoftBank, Ant Financial

The parent of Indian mobile-payments startup Paytm has secured $1 billion from Japan's SoftBank Group and China's Ant Financial Services Group, giving it more firepower in a fast-growing but crowded market.

Westpac Expects Rise in Expenses

Westpac Banking Corp. said it expected expenses would jump by up to $54 million this financial year as it takes steps to bolster its financial crime efforts in the wake of the damning charges leveled last week.

How Apple and Microsoft Dwarf the Rest of the Market

Apple and Microsoft helped lift the Dow industrials above 28000 for the first time earlier this month, a milestone that underscored how much the two largest U.S. companies influence major stock indexes.

'Frozen 2' Thaws Box-Office Cold Streak

Walt Disney "Frozen 2" heated up a slumping domestic box office this weekend, opening with a record-setting $127 million in the U.S. and Canada, according to preliminary studio estimates.

Chinese Videogame Makers Hunt for New Market in Japan

Japanese smartphone game makers are shrinking their lineups and cutting jobs, under pressure from Chinese developers who are pushing into the market with apps that are winning praise for creativity and ease of play.

Merkel's Coalition Government Faces Test Over Huawei Dispute

Chancellor Angela Merkel was handed a damaging defeat at her party's annual convention over her plans to allow China's Huawei to build Germany's next-generation 5G mobile network.

Takeda's Dengue Vaccine Shows Promise

Takeda Pharmaceutical released data from a large late-stage study showing that its experimental dengue vaccine was highly effective in preventing children from dengue illnesses and hospitalization overall from four types of the virus.

WeWork Turns to Maurice Lévy for Help Rebuilding Brand

WeWork has tapped well-known ad man Maurice Lévy to be interim chief marketing officer, as the office-space startup faces an uphill battle to repair its image after its spectacular fall from grace.