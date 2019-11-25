EBay to Sell StubHub to Viagogo for Roughly $4 Billion

EBay agreed to sell its StubHub ticketing business to Swiss ticket reseller Viagogo Entertainment for $4.05 billion in cash. The deal will reunite closely held Viagogo's CEO, Eric Baker, with StubHub, a company he co-founded.

Investment Advisers Fear Losing Out in Schwab-TD Ameritrade Deal

Schwab's plan to buy TD Ameritrade isn't sitting well with investment advisers who park their clients' money with the big online brokerages.

GE Picks Outsider From Maersk as New Finance Chief

GE hired Maersk executive Carolina Dybeck Happe as its next chief financial officer, tapping another outsider to help the American conglomerate turn around its operations.

LVMH Agrees to Acquire Tiffany in $16.2 Billion Deal

The European luxury conglomerate behind Louis Vuitton and Bulgari is taking over Tiffany in a more-than-$16 billion gamble that it can restore shine to the famed jeweler.

McDonald's to Pay $26 Million in Wage Suit

McDonald's agreed to pay $26 million to settle a long-running labor dispute over allegations that the fast-food giant underpaid some of its U.S. staff.

Uber Loses License to Operate in London

Uber has lost its license to operate in London over safety issues, casting doubt on the future of the ride-hailing app in one of its biggest markets.

Fox Sells Out of Super Bowl Ad Time Months Ahead of Event

Fox said commercial time during Super Bowl LIV is sold out, as a strong economy and marketers' appetite for live sports fueled better-than-expected demand.

Dubai Shows Up Boeing's Wide-Body Woes

Emirates swapped 24 orders for Boeing's state-of-the-art 777X for smaller planes, underscoring the growing weakness in demand for high-capacity jets.

AB InBev Goes Big on AI in Brazil

Anheuser-Busch InBev is testing the use of artificial intelligence to improve the taste of its beer and to help small distributors in Brazil, such as shops and bars, secure credit to buy more of the company's brews.

Companies Scramble to Respond to Spam GDPR Requests

The EU privacy law gives people the right to demand that businesses send them a copy of their personal data and delete it if asked. Companies say such requests are on the rise, including some that look like spam.