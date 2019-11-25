Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 11:17am EST
EBay to Sell StubHub to Viagogo for Roughly $4 Billion

EBay agreed to sell its StubHub ticketing business to Swiss ticket reseller Viagogo Entertainment for $4.05 billion in cash. The deal will reunite closely held Viagogo's CEO, Eric Baker, with StubHub, a company he co-founded. 

 
Investment Advisers Fear Losing Out in Schwab-TD Ameritrade Deal

Schwab's plan to buy TD Ameritrade isn't sitting well with investment advisers who park their clients' money with the big online brokerages. 

 
GE Picks Outsider From Maersk as New Finance Chief

GE hired Maersk executive Carolina Dybeck Happe as its next chief financial officer, tapping another outsider to help the American conglomerate turn around its operations. 

 
LVMH Agrees to Acquire Tiffany in $16.2 Billion Deal

The European luxury conglomerate behind Louis Vuitton and Bulgari is taking over Tiffany in a more-than-$16 billion gamble that it can restore shine to the famed jeweler. 

 
McDonald's to Pay $26 Million in Wage Suit

McDonald's agreed to pay $26 million to settle a long-running labor dispute over allegations that the fast-food giant underpaid some of its U.S. staff. 

 
Uber Loses License to Operate in London

Uber has lost its license to operate in London over safety issues, casting doubt on the future of the ride-hailing app in one of its biggest markets. 

 
Fox Sells Out of Super Bowl Ad Time Months Ahead of Event

Fox said commercial time during Super Bowl LIV is sold out, as a strong economy and marketers' appetite for live sports fueled better-than-expected demand. 

 
Dubai Shows Up Boeing's Wide-Body Woes

Emirates swapped 24 orders for Boeing's state-of-the-art 777X for smaller planes, underscoring the growing weakness in demand for high-capacity jets. 

 
AB InBev Goes Big on AI in Brazil

Anheuser-Busch InBev is testing the use of artificial intelligence to improve the taste of its beer and to help small distributors in Brazil, such as shops and bars, secure credit to buy more of the company's brews. 

 
Companies Scramble to Respond to Spam GDPR Requests

The EU privacy law gives people the right to demand that businesses send them a copy of their personal data and delete it if asked. Companies say such requests are on the rise, including some that look like spam.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S -1.56% 9316 Delayed Quote.30.92%
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE 2.65% 472.2 Real-time Quote.37.71%
EBAY INC. 0.85% 35.4178 Delayed Quote.25.12%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.46% 4.6415 Delayed Quote.4.55%
FOX CORPORATION -0.72% 35.39 Delayed Quote.-25.89%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 1.47% 11.715 Delayed Quote.52.58%
LIVE COMPANY GROUP PLC -2.53% 38.5 Delayed Quote.-37.80%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE 1.98% 404.2 Real-time Quote.53.47%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION -0.54% 192.1 Delayed Quote.8.77%
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION 7.47% 51.61 Delayed Quote.-1.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:25aOil steadies on U.S.-China trade talks optimism
RE
11:21aMcDonald's to pay $26 million to settle California wage lawsuit
RE
11:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:08aCLIFFORD CHANCE LLP : advises iron and steel manufacturer China Baowu on US$660 million H share offer
PU
11:01aAramco IPO retail subscription at $5.8 billion, says lead manager
RE
10:56aMexico urges Pelosi to move ahead with trade deal approval
RE
10:54aFed Adds $93.5 Billion to Financial System in Latest Repo Transaction
DJ
10:53aTrade optimism propels S&P 500, Nasdaq to record highs; Apple biggest boost
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1No 'phase two' U.S.-China deal on the horizon, officials say
2Novartis takes on Sanofi, Amgen with $9.7 billion takeover of heart drug maker
3China and U.S. 'very close' to phase one trade deal - Global Times
4China and U.S. 'very close' to phase one trade deal - Global Times
5TIFFANY & CO. : Tiffany Shares Rise in Premarket Trading After LVMH Deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group