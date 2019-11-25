Former Outcome Health Executives Charged in Alleged $1 Billion Fraud Scheme

Federal prosecutors filed criminal charges against former executives of once-highflying startup Outcome Health, alleging they defrauded pharmaceutical companies and a number of investors.

EBay to Sell StubHub to Swiss Ticket Reseller for Roughly $4 Billion

EBay agreed to sell its StubHub ticketing business to Swiss ticket reseller Viagogo for $4.05 billion in cash. The deal will reunite closely held Viagogo's CEO, Eric Baker, with StubHub, a company he co-founded.

Executive Behind 'Survivor' and 'The Amazing Race' Sues CBS Alleging Wrongful Termination

Ghen Maynard, a veteran CBS programming executive, claims he is being forced out of his job because of his race and age and accused the company of conducting a "sham" bias investigation into him.

Big Splash by Novartis Won't Break Investors' Hearts

The Swiss pharmaceuticals giant's deal to acquire Medicines Company for nearly $10 billion is a calculated risk worth taking.

Investment Advisers Fear Losing Out in Schwab-TD Ameritrade Deal

Schwab's plan to buy TD Ameritrade isn't sitting well with investment advisers who park their clients' money with the big online brokerages.

GE Picks Outsider From Maersk as New Finance Chief

GE hired Maersk executive Carolina Dybeck Happe as its next chief financial officer, tapping another outsider to help the American conglomerate turn around its operations.

LVMH Agrees to Acquire Tiffany in $16.2 Billion Deal

The European luxury conglomerate behind Louis Vuitton and Bulgari is taking over Tiffany in a more-than-$16 billion gamble that it can restore shine to the famed jeweler.

McDonald's to Pay $26 Million in Wage Suit

McDonald's agreed to pay $26 million to settle a long-running labor dispute over allegations that the fast-food giant underpaid some store staff in California.

Uber Loses License to Operate in London

Uber has lost its license to operate in London over safety issues, casting doubt on the future of the ride-hailing app in one of its biggest markets.

Fox Sells Out of Super Bowl Ad Time Months Ahead of Event

Fox said commercial time during Super Bowl LIV is sold out, as a strong economy and marketers' appetite for live sports fueled better-than-expected demand.