News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

11/25/2019 | 03:16pm EST
Former Outcome Health Executives Charged in Alleged $1 Billion Fraud Scheme

Federal prosecutors filed criminal charges against former executives of once-highflying startup Outcome Health, alleging they defrauded pharmaceutical companies and a number of investors. 

 
EBay to Sell StubHub to Swiss Ticket  Reseller for Roughly $4 Billion

EBay agreed to sell its StubHub ticketing business to Swiss ticket reseller Viagogo for $4.05 billion in cash. The deal will reunite closely held Viagogo's CEO, Eric Baker, with StubHub, a company he co-founded. 

 
Executive Behind 'Survivor' and 'The Amazing Race' Sues CBS Alleging Wrongful Termination

Ghen Maynard, a veteran CBS programming executive, claims he is being forced out of his job because of his race and age and accused the company of conducting a "sham" bias investigation into him. 

 
Big Splash by Novartis Won't Break Investors' Hearts

The Swiss pharmaceuticals giant's deal to acquire Medicines Company for nearly $10 billion is a calculated risk worth taking. 

 
Investment Advisers Fear Losing Out in Schwab-TD Ameritrade Deal

Schwab's plan to buy TD Ameritrade isn't sitting well with investment advisers who park their clients' money with the big online brokerages. 

 
GE Picks Outsider From Maersk as New Finance Chief

GE hired Maersk executive Carolina Dybeck Happe as its next chief financial officer, tapping another outsider to help the American conglomerate turn around its operations. 

 
LVMH Agrees to Acquire Tiffany in $16.2 Billion Deal

The European luxury conglomerate behind Louis Vuitton and Bulgari is taking over Tiffany in a more-than-$16 billion gamble that it can restore shine to the famed jeweler. 

 
McDonald's to Pay $26 Million in Wage Suit

McDonald's agreed to pay $26 million to settle a long-running labor dispute over allegations that the fast-food giant underpaid some store staff in California. 

 
Uber Loses License to Operate in London

Uber has lost its license to operate in London over safety issues, casting doubt on the future of the ride-hailing app in one of its biggest markets. 

 
Fox Sells Out of Super Bowl Ad Time Months Ahead of Event

Fox said commercial time during Super Bowl LIV is sold out, as a strong economy and marketers' appetite for live sports fueled better-than-expected demand.

A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S -1.56% 9316 Delayed Quote.30.92%
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE 2.83% 472.8 Real-time Quote.37.71%
EBAY INC. 2.18% 35.855 Delayed Quote.25.12%
FOX CORPORATION -0.06% 35.605 Delayed Quote.-25.89%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 0.35% 11.585 Delayed Quote.52.58%
LIVE COMPANY GROUP PLC -3.80% 38 Delayed Quote.-37.80%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE 2.02% 404.25 Real-time Quote.53.47%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION -0.64% 191.83 Delayed Quote.8.77%
NOVARTIS 1.18% 90.84 Delayed Quote.20.85%
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION 7.87% 51.98 Delayed Quote.-1.70%
09:03pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : More than 500 billion dollars a year needed to ensure basic levels of social protection worldwide
PU
09:03pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : New Single-Family Homes are Getting Smaller
PU
08:56pTrade optimism lifts dollar to one-week high vs yen, pound rises
RE
08:53pTrade optimism lifts dollar to one-week high vs yen, pound rises
RE
08:52pLoonie steadies as wholesale trade lifts Canada's economy
RE
08:50pDHL to debut zero-emission electric delivery vans in U.S. cities
RE
08:43pICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : November 25, 2019 - Eco Oro Minerals Corp. v. Republic of Colombia (ICSID Case No. ARB/16/41) Procedural Order No. 9 (November 25, 2019)
PU
08:28pU.S. charges former Outcome Health executives in $1 billion fraud
RE
08:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
