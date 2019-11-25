Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

11/25/2019 | 05:16pm EST
Activist Investor Takes Stake in CVS

Activist investor Starboard Value has taken a stake in CVS Health and held talks with the drugstore-and-insurance giant's management, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Former Outcome Health Executives Charged in Alleged $1 Billion Fraud

Federal prosecutors filed criminal charges against former executives of once-highflying startup Outcome Health, alleging they defrauded pharmaceutical companies and a number of investors. 

 
New Drugs Emerge to Treat Sickle Cell Disease

The Food and Drug Administration approved a new drug for sickle cell disease, adding to a new wave of treatments that promise relief from the life-threatening blood disorder that largely afflicts African-Americans. 

 
EBay to Sell StubHub to Swiss Ticket  Reseller for Roughly $4 Billion

EBay agreed to sell its StubHub ticketing business to Swiss ticket reseller Viagogo for $4.05 billion. The deal will reunite closely held Viagogo's CEO, Eric Baker, with StubHub, a company he co-founded. 

 
Executive Behind 'Survivor' and 'The Amazing Race' Sues CBS Alleging Wrongful Termination

Ghen Maynard, a veteran CBS programming executive, claims he is being forced out of his job because of his race and age and accused the company of conducting a "sham" bias investigation into him. 

 
Big Splash by Novartis Won't Break Investors' Hearts

The Swiss pharmaceuticals giant's deal to acquire Medicines Company for nearly $10 billion is a calculated risk worth taking. 

 
Investment Advisers Fear Losing Out in Schwab-TD Ameritrade Deal

Schwab's plan to buy TD Ameritrade isn't sitting well with investment advisers who park their clients' money with the big online brokerages. 

 
GE Picks Outsider From Maersk as New Finance Chief

GE hired Maersk executive Carolina Dybeck Happe as its next chief financial officer, tapping another outsider to help the American conglomerate turn around its operations. 

 
LVMH Agrees to Acquire Tiffany in $16.2 Billion Deal

The European luxury conglomerate behind Louis Vuitton and Bulgari is taking over Tiffany in a more-than-$16 billion gamble that it can restore shine to the famed jeweler. 

 
McDonald's to Pay $26 Million in Wage Suit

McDonald's agreed to pay $26 million to settle a long-running labor dispute over allegations that the fast-food giant underpaid some store staff in California.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S -1.56% 9316 Delayed Quote.30.92%
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE 2.83% 472.8 Real-time Quote.37.71%
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 1.69% 76.58 Delayed Quote.14.94%
EBAY INC. 2.08% 35.85 Delayed Quote.25.12%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 0.26% 11.58 Delayed Quote.52.58%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE 2.02% 404.25 Real-time Quote.53.47%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION -0.65% 191.89 Delayed Quote.8.77%
NEW WAVE HOLDINGS LTD. 0.00% 0.01 End-of-day quote.66.67%
NOVARTIS 1.18% 90.84 Delayed Quote.20.85%
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION 7.58% 51.78 Delayed Quote.-1.70%
