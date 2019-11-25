Alibaba Shares Gain on Hong Kong Debut

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding gained 6.3% on their trading debut in Hong Kong as the Chinese e-commerce giant wrapped the year's biggest listings.

AIG to Sell Vast Majority of Fortitude Stake to Carlyle, T&D

American International Group said it would sell the vast majority of its stake in Fortitude Group Holdings to Carlyle Group and Japanese insurance firm T&D Holdings for roughly $1.8 billion.

Westpac Banking CEO and Chairman Depart

The chief executive and chairman are stepping down as Australia's second-largest bank seeks to steady itself after being accused of breaching anti-money-laundering finance laws millions of times.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Revenue Drops Across Segments

The corporate-computing company swung to fourth-quarter earnings of $480 million and maintained its profit targets for the year.

Apple Settles Allegations of U.S. Sanctions Violations

The technology giant allegedly violated U.S. sanctions by hosting, selling and facilitating the transfer of software applications from a Slovenian software company that was previously blacklisted by the U.S., according to the Office of Foreign Assets Control

Samsung Shipbuilder Settles Petrobras Bribery Charges for $75 Million

A shipbuilding subsidiary of South Korea's Samsung Group agreed to pay $75 million to settle bribery charges stemming from a corruption scheme involving Brazil's state-controlled energy company.

Activist Investor Takes Stake in CVS

Activist investor Starboard Value has taken a stake in CVS Health and held talks with the drugstore-and-insurance giant's management, according to people familiar with the matter.

Inside LVMH, Tiffany to Fall Under Billionaire's Exacting Eye

Tiffany's underperforming operations are about to get an overhaul from one of the world's most exacting executives, French billionaire Bernard Arnault.

Canada's Couche-Tard Makes Bid for Caltex Australia

Canadian convenience-store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has made a conditional bid for Caltex Australia Ltd. that values the transport-fuel supplier at about $5.83 billion.

Big Splash by Novartis Won't Break Investors' Hearts

The Swiss pharmaceuticals giant's deal to acquire Medicines Company for nearly $10 billion is a calculated risk worth taking.