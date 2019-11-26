Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

11/26/2019 | 05:16am EST
A Strong Open Sesame for Alibaba in Hong Kong

Alibaba's Hong Kong-listed shares rose nearly 7% in their debut, after the Chinese online-retail giant completed the biggest stock offering so far this year. 

 
AIG to Sell Vast Majority of Fortitude Stake to Carlyle, T&D

American International Group said it would sell the vast majority of its stake in Fortitude Group Holdings to Carlyle Group and Japanese insurance firm T&D Holdings for roughly $1.8 billion. 

 
Westpac Banking CEO and Chairman Depart

The chief executive and chairman are stepping down as Australia's second-largest bank seeks to steady itself after being accused of breaching anti-money-laundering finance laws millions of times. 

 
Enel Lifts Earnings, Dividend Forecasts

Enel raised its earnings and dividend forecasts through to 2021 and said it targets net income of EUR6.1 billion in 2022. 

 
Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Revenue Drops Across Segments

The corporate-computing company swung to fourth-quarter earnings of $480 million and maintained its profit targets for the year. 

 
Apple Settles Allegations of U.S. Sanctions Violations

The technology giant allegedly violated U.S. sanctions by hosting, selling and facilitating the transfer of software applications from a Slovenian software company that was previously blacklisted by the U.S., according to the Office of Foreign Assets Control 

 
Samsung Shipbuilder Settles Petrobras Bribery Charges for $75 Million

A shipbuilding subsidiary of South Korea's Samsung Group agreed to pay $75 million to settle bribery charges stemming from a corruption scheme involving Brazil's state-controlled energy company. 

 
Activist Investor Takes Stake in CVS

Activist investor Starboard Value has taken a stake in CVS Health and held talks with the drugstore-and-insurance giant's management, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Inside LVMH, Tiffany to Fall Under Billionaire's Exacting Eye

Tiffany's underperforming operations are about to get an overhaul from one of the world's most exacting executives, French billionaire Bernard Arnault. 

 
Canada's Couche-Tard Makes Bid for Caltex Australia

Canadian convenience-store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has made a conditional bid for Caltex Australia Ltd. that values the transport-fuel supplier at about $5.83 billion.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 1.96% 190.45 Delayed Quote.38.94%
APPLE INC. 1.75% 266.37 Delayed Quote.65.96%
CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED 13.43% 33.79 End-of-day quote.16.92%
CARLYLE GROUP L.P. 1.08% 28.9 Delayed Quote.83.49%
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE 1.06% 477.6 Real-time Quote.41.60%
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 1.69% 76.58 Delayed Quote.14.94%
ENEL S.P.A. 1.33% 6.84 End-of-day quote.35.61%
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE 1.69% 17.45 Delayed Quote.32.10%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE 0.63% 407.15 Real-time Quote.56.56%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 1.72% 24.86 End-of-day quote.-2.40%
