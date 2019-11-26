Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

11/26/2019 | 11:16am EST
Canadian National Railway, Teamsters Reach Deal to End Strike

Canadian National Railway said it has struck a tentative agreement with the union representing 3,200 conductors and yard crew workers that brings an end to a weeklong strike that threatened to upend the economy. 

 
Best Buy Posts Higher Sales, Lifts Its Holiday Hopes

Best Buy reported another quarter of rising sales, boosted by online orders, and executives gave a more upbeat forecast for the pivotal holiday shopping season than they did during the summer. 

 
Retailers Take on Amazon in One-Day Shipping During Holidays

The scramble between Thanksgiving and Christmas, already a hypercompetitive period for retailers, has gained a new twist, as the nation's largest companies lure shoppers with faster delivery offers. 

 
Dick's Raises Earnings Outlook

Dick's Sporting Goods raised its profit expectations for the fiscal year as the sports retailer reported a 6% rise in same-store sales in the third quarter, its largest increase in six years. Shares jumped 17%. 

 
Dollar Tree Cuts Annual Outlook

Dollar Tree reduced its profit outlook for the year as the discount retailer braces for higher costs related to its turnaround of its Family Dollar stores and the anticipated impact of tariffs on goods imported from China. 

 
Uber's One-Way Street to Regulation

Uber investors need to get used to tougher regulation. In time, they may even learn to love it. 

 
SoftBank Criticized by Investors After WeWork Wipeout

SoftBank Group's biggest investors are putting pressure on the tech conglomerate over its governance and for a string of bad investments in its $100 billion investment fund. 

 
TD Bank Keeps Valuable Sweep Deal in Schwab-Ameritrade Merger

TD will continue to collect fees for maintaining uninvested cash in sweep deposit accounts for Ameritrade's legacy customers until at least 2031. 

 
GM Battle Against Fiat Chrysler Faces Sizable Hurdles

General Motors has accused Fiat Chrysler of bribing union officials to gain a labor-cost edge, but winning damages could be difficult, legal experts say. 

 
Shell's Companywide AI Effort Shows Early Returns

The company's two-year-old strategy to embed artificial intelligence across its operations is helping the oil giant lower costs and avoid downtime.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEST BUY CO., INC 8.33% 80.63 Delayed Quote.37.16%
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY 1.80% 123.07 Delayed Quote.18.88%
DOLLAR TREE, INC. -15.10% 95.56 Delayed Quote.24.44%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.01% 35.76 Delayed Quote.7.06%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.35% 63.77 Delayed Quote.17.69%
PIVOTAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION 7.14% 1.2 End-of-day quote.-25.00%
REACH PLC -1.50% 92 Delayed Quote.41.52%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 2.26% 4248 End-of-day quote.-39.36%
WTI 0.26% 58.04 Delayed Quote.25.42%
