News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

11/26/2019 | 05:16pm EST
HP Earnings Slide as Printing Business Continues to Struggle

HP posted lower fiscal fourth-quarter earnings as its printing business remained weak, helping to spur an increasingly acrimonious takeover approach from rival Xerox. 

 
Audi to Cut 9,500 Jobs to Boost Profit

Luxury-car maker Audi said it would eliminate 9,500 positions over the next five years as part of a restructuring aimed at bolstering profit in a slowing global auto market. 

 
U.S. Prosecutors Launch Investigation of Opioid Makers

Federal prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into whether pharmaceutical companies intentionally allowed opioid painkillers to flood communities, employing laws normally used to go after drug dealers. 

 
Bank Regulator Fines Citigroup's U.K. Operations $56.6 Million for Regulatory Failings

The U.K. Prudential Regulation Authority said Tuesday that it has fined Citigroup Inc.'s U.K. operations GBP44 million ($56.6 million) for regulatory reporting failures. 

 
MiMedx Ex-Senior Executives Indicted on Fraud Charges

Two former senior executives of MiMedx were indicted on accounting-fraud charges, capping a tumultuous period for the maker of tissue grafts. 

 
Canadian National Railway, Teamsters Reach Deal to End Strike

Canadian National Railway Co. said Tuesday it struck a tentative agreement with the union representing 3,200 conductors and yard-crew workers, bringing an end to a weeklong strike that threatened to upend the economy.. 

 
Best Buy Posts Higher Sales, Lifts Its Holiday Hopes

Best Buy reported another quarter of rising sales, boosted by online orders, and executives gave a more upbeat forecast for the pivotal holiday shopping season than they did during the summer. 

 
Retailers Take on Amazon in One-Day Shipping During Holidays

The scramble between Thanksgiving and Christmas, already a hypercompetitive period for retailers, has gained a new twist, as the nation's largest companies lure shoppers with faster delivery offers. 

 
Dick's Raises Earnings Outlook

Dick's Sporting Goods raised its profit expectations for the fiscal year as the sports retailer reported a 6% rise in same-store sales in the third quarter, its largest increase in six years. Shares jumped 17%. 

 
Dollar Tree Gets Squeezed by Tariffs

Dollar Tree reduced its profit outlook for the year as the discount retailer braces for higher costs related to its turnaround of its Family Dollar stores and the anticipated impact of tariffs on goods imported from China.

ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG 0.25% 806 Delayed Quote.2.81%
BEST BUY CO., INC 9.86% 81.57 Delayed Quote.37.16%
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY 1.31% 122.49 Delayed Quote.18.88%
CITIGROUP INC. -0.29% 75.46 Delayed Quote.45.37%
DOLLAR TREE, INC. -15.24% 95.26 Delayed Quote.24.44%
GRAND PARADE INVESTMENTS LIMITED 2.74% 3.75 End-of-day quote.22.55%
PIVOTAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION 7.14% 1.2 End-of-day quote.-25.00%
PRUDENTIAL PLC 0.67% 1343 Delayed Quote.-4.85%
REACH PLC 1.18% 94.5 Delayed Quote.41.52%
SPUR CORPORATION LIMITED -0.86% 26.5 End-of-day quote.16.23%
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION -1.19% 38.3 Delayed Quote.97.67%
