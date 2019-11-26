Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 07:16pm EST
Blockchain, 3-D Printing Combine to Make Aircraft Parts

Aircraft-component maker Moog is testing a combination of blockchain and 3-D printing to speed up the replacement of defective aircraft parts to a few hours from several days or even weeks. 

 
GE's CFO Pick Could Hint at Willingness to Hire a New Auditor

General Electric's decision this week to appoint an outsider as finance chief is rekindling speculation over whether the company will end its audit relationship with KPMG that goes back more than a century. 

 
Hedge Fund Should Pay Restitution to Mine Investors, Prosecutors Say

The U.S. Justice Department has thrown its weight behind a group of past investors in an African mine who say they were the victims of a bribery scheme by the hedge fund Sculptor Capital Management. 

 
HP Earnings Slide as Printing Business Continues to Struggle

HP posted lower fiscal fourth-quarter earnings as its printing business remained weak, helping to spur an increasingly acrimonious takeover approach from rival Xerox. 

 
Bank Regulator Fines Citigroup's U.K. Operations $56.6 Million for Regulatory Failings

The U.K. Prudential Regulation Authority said Tuesday that it has fined Citigroup Inc.'s U.K. operations GBP44 million ($56.6 million) for regulatory reporting failures. 

 
CFTC Fines Goldman Sachs $1 Million for Failing to Record Calls

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission ordered a Goldman Sachs Group subsidiary to pay $1 million to settle charges it failed to obtain and retain recordings of certain phone lines on a sales and trading desk. 

 
Audi to Cut 9,500 Jobs to Boost Profit

Luxury-car maker Audi said it would eliminate 9,500 positions over the next five years as part of a restructuring aimed at bolstering profit in a slowing global auto market. 

 
MiMedx Ex-Senior Executives Indicted on Fraud Charges

Two former senior executives of MiMedx were indicted on accounting-fraud charges, capping a tumultuous period for the maker of tissue grafts. 

 
Canadian National Railway, Teamsters Reach Deal to End Strike

Canadian National Railway Co. said Tuesday it struck a tentative agreement with the union representing 3,200 conductors and yard-crew workers, bringing an end to a weeklong strike that threatened to upend the economy.. 

 
U.S. Prosecutors Launch Investigation of Opioid Makers

Federal prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into whether pharmaceutical companies intentionally allowed opioid painkillers to flood communities, employing laws normally used to go after drug dealers.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG 0.25% 806 Delayed Quote.3.07%
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY 1.31% 122.49 Delayed Quote.18.88%
CITIGROUP INC. -0.29% 75.46 Delayed Quote.45.37%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. -0.13% 222.45 Delayed Quote.33.34%
GRAND PARADE INVESTMENTS LIMITED 2.74% 3.75 End-of-day quote.22.55%
MOOG INC. -0.25% 86.83 Delayed Quote.12.35%
PRUDENTIAL PLC 0.67% 1343 Delayed Quote.-4.21%
REACH PLC 1.18% 94.5 Delayed Quote.43.18%
SPUR CORPORATION LIMITED -0.86% 26.5 End-of-day quote.16.23%
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION -1.19% 38.3 Delayed Quote.96.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:53pAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : New industry training framework supports LNG jobs
PU
08:47pChina's industrial profits fall 9.9% year on year in October
RE
08:23pCanada's biggest rail strike in a decade ends, backlogs could nag shippers
RE
08:22pMajor currencies hardly budge, trapped by U.S.-China trade
RE
08:18pChina central bank to conduct 6 billion yuan bill swaps on Wednesday
RE
08:04pManchester City owner to sell $500 million stake valuing itself at $4.8 billion - FT
RE
07:28pWhite House Budget Official Raised Legal Concerns About Ukraine Aid Freeze
DJ
07:20pJapan share prices seen stepping up to 30-year peak - Reuters poll
RE
07:16pJapan government striving for 10-trillion-yen extra budget - LDP official
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DOW JONES 30 : Oil dips after U.S. stock build; U.S.-China deal hopes support
2EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
3CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC. : CANNTRUST : Provides Update Regarding TSX Listing
4CALC CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING : ACQUISITION OF TWO WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT
5ISTAR INC. : ISTAR : Announces Pricing of $100 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group