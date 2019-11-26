Blockchain, 3-D Printing Combine to Make Aircraft Parts

Aircraft-component maker Moog is testing a combination of blockchain and 3-D printing to speed up the replacement of defective aircraft parts to a few hours from several days or even weeks.

GE's CFO Pick Could Hint at Willingness to Hire a New Auditor

General Electric's decision this week to appoint an outsider as finance chief is rekindling speculation over whether the company will end its audit relationship with KPMG that goes back more than a century.

Hedge Fund Should Pay Restitution to Mine Investors, Prosecutors Say

The U.S. Justice Department has thrown its weight behind a group of past investors in an African mine who say they were the victims of a bribery scheme by the hedge fund Sculptor Capital Management.

HP Earnings Slide as Printing Business Continues to Struggle

HP posted lower fiscal fourth-quarter earnings as its printing business remained weak, helping to spur an increasingly acrimonious takeover approach from rival Xerox.

Bank Regulator Fines Citigroup's U.K. Operations $56.6 Million for Regulatory Failings

The U.K. Prudential Regulation Authority said Tuesday that it has fined Citigroup Inc.'s U.K. operations GBP44 million ($56.6 million) for regulatory reporting failures.

CFTC Fines Goldman Sachs $1 Million for Failing to Record Calls

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission ordered a Goldman Sachs Group subsidiary to pay $1 million to settle charges it failed to obtain and retain recordings of certain phone lines on a sales and trading desk.

Audi to Cut 9,500 Jobs to Boost Profit

Luxury-car maker Audi said it would eliminate 9,500 positions over the next five years as part of a restructuring aimed at bolstering profit in a slowing global auto market.

MiMedx Ex-Senior Executives Indicted on Fraud Charges

Two former senior executives of MiMedx were indicted on accounting-fraud charges, capping a tumultuous period for the maker of tissue grafts.

Canadian National Railway, Teamsters Reach Deal to End Strike

Canadian National Railway Co. said Tuesday it struck a tentative agreement with the union representing 3,200 conductors and yard-crew workers, bringing an end to a weeklong strike that threatened to upend the economy..

U.S. Prosecutors Launch Investigation of Opioid Makers

Federal prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into whether pharmaceutical companies intentionally allowed opioid painkillers to flood communities, employing laws normally used to go after drug dealers.