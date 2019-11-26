Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 09:16pm EST
Blockchain, 3-D Printing Combine to Make Aircraft Parts

Aircraft-component maker Moog is testing a combination of blockchain and 3-D printing to speed up the replacement of defective aircraft parts to a few hours from several days or even weeks. 

 
GE's CFO Pick Could Hint at Willingness to Hire a New Auditor

General Electric's decision this week to appoint an outsider as finance chief is rekindling speculation over whether the company will end its audit relationship with KPMG that goes back more than a century. 

 
Hedge Fund Should Pay Restitution to Mine Investors, Prosecutors Say

The U.S. Justice Department has thrown its weight behind a group of past investors in an African mine who say they were the victims of a bribery scheme by the hedge fund Sculptor Capital Management. 

 
HP Earnings Slide as Printing Business Continues to Struggle

HP posted lower fiscal fourth-quarter earnings as its printing business remained weak, helping to spur an increasingly acrimonious takeover approach from rival Xerox. 

 
Bank Regulator Fines Citigroup's U.K. Operations $56.6 Million for Regulatory Failings

The U.K. Prudential Regulation Authority said Tuesday that it has fined Citigroup Inc.'s U.K. operations GBP44 million ($56.6 million) for regulatory reporting failures. 

 
CFTC Fines Goldman Sachs $1 Million for Failing to Record Calls

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission ordered a Goldman Sachs Group subsidiary to pay $1 million to settle charges it failed to obtain and retain recordings of certain phone lines on a sales and trading desk. 

 
Audi to Cut 9,500 Jobs to Boost Profit

Luxury-car maker Audi said it would eliminate 9,500 positions over the next five years as part of a restructuring aimed at bolstering profit in a slowing global auto market. 

 
MiMedx Ex-Senior Executives Indicted on Fraud Charges

Two former senior executives of MiMedx were indicted on accounting-fraud charges, capping a tumultuous period for the maker of tissue grafts. 

 
Canadian National Railway, Teamsters Reach Deal to End Strike

Canadian National Railway Co. said Tuesday it struck a tentative agreement with the union representing 3,200 conductors and yard-crew workers, bringing an end to a weeklong strike that threatened to upend the economy.. 

 
U.S. Prosecutors Launch Investigation of Opioid Makers

Federal prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into whether pharmaceutical companies intentionally allowed opioid painkillers to flood communities, employing laws normally used to go after drug dealers.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG 0.25% 806 Delayed Quote.3.07%
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY 1.31% 122.49 Delayed Quote.18.88%
CITIGROUP INC. -0.29% 75.46 Delayed Quote.45.37%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. -0.13% 222.45 Delayed Quote.33.34%
GRAND PARADE INVESTMENTS LIMITED 2.74% 3.75 End-of-day quote.22.55%
MOOG INC. -0.25% 86.83 Delayed Quote.12.35%
PRUDENTIAL PLC 0.67% 1343 Delayed Quote.-4.21%
REACH PLC 1.18% 94.5 Delayed Quote.43.18%
SPUR CORPORATION LIMITED -0.86% 26.5 End-of-day quote.16.23%
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION -1.19% 38.3 Delayed Quote.96.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:12pBank of Japan policymaker Sakurai sets high bar for additional easing
RE
09:30pChinese Industrial Companies' Profits Continue Sliding
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:14pWhite House Official Raised Legal Concerns About Aid Freeze -- Update
DJ
09:06pChina's industrial profits post steepest fall in eight months
RE
09:06pChina's industrial profits post steepest fall in eight months
RE
09:05pU.S. prosecutors open criminal probe of opioid makers, distributors
RE
09:05pJudge partly vacates convictions of opioid maker Insys' founder, executives
RE
08:59pELON MUSK : Musk won't settle 'pedo guy' defamation lawsuit, lawyer says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
2DOW JONES 30 : Oil dips after U.S. stock build; U.S.-China deal hopes support
3CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC. : CANNTRUST : Provides Update Regarding TSX Listing
4ISTAR INC. : ISTAR : Announces Pricing of $100 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes
5Stuart Broome Named Chief Executive Officer of SDS/2

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group