News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

11/27/2019 | 07:16am EST
Deere 4Q Sales Rise

The farm and construction machine company said sales rose in its fourth quarter but net income in its financial-services segment slumped and Deere also noted uncertainties in the agricultural sector. 

 
Boeing Faces New Obstacle in Returning 737 MAX Jets to Service

In the latest hurdle confronting Boeing's bid to get its grounded 737 MAX fleet back in the air, federal regulators now intend to inspect and sign off on every jet individually before delivery to airlines. 

 
Blockchain, 3-D Printing Combine to Make Aircraft Parts

Aircraft-component maker Moog is testing a combination of blockchain and 3-D printing to speed up the replacement of defective aircraft parts to a few hours from several days or even weeks. 

 
GE's CFO Pick Could Hint at Willingness to Hire a New Auditor

General Electric's decision this week to appoint an outsider as finance chief is rekindling speculation over whether the company will end its audit relationship with KPMG that goes back more than a century. 

 
Hedge Fund Should Pay Restitution to Mine Investors, Prosecutors Say

The U.S. Justice Department has thrown its weight behind a group of past investors in an African mine who say they were the victims of a bribery scheme by the hedge fund Sculptor Capital Management. 

 
HP Earnings Slide as Printing Business Continues to Struggle

HP posted lower fiscal fourth-quarter earnings as its printing business remained weak, helping to spur an increasingly acrimonious takeover approach from rival Xerox. 

 
Bank Regulator Fines Citigroup's U.K. Operations $56.6 Million for Regulatory Failings

The U.K. Prudential Regulation Authority said Tuesday that it has fined Citigroup Inc.'s U.K. operations GBP44 million ($56.6 million) for regulatory reporting failures. 

 
CFTC Fines Goldman Sachs $1 Million for Failing to Record Calls

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission ordered a Goldman Sachs Group subsidiary to pay $1 million to settle charges it failed to obtain and retain recordings of certain phone lines on a sales and trading desk. 

 
Audi to Cut 9,500 Jobs to Boost Profit

Luxury-car maker Audi said it would eliminate 9,500 positions over the next five years as part of a restructuring aimed at bolstering profit in a slowing global auto market. 

 
Rio Tinto Approves Pilbara Investment

Rio Tinto said it will invest $749 million in its existing Greater Tom Price operations to help sustain iron-ore production capacity at the site in Australia's remote Pilbara region.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG -1.24% 796 Delayed Quote.3.07%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.10% 373.51 Delayed Quote.15.70%
CITIGROUP INC. -0.29% 75.46 Delayed Quote.44.95%
DEERE & COMPANY 0.02% 176.65 Delayed Quote.18.42%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. -0.13% 222.45 Delayed Quote.33.34%
GRAND PARADE INVESTMENTS LIMITED 2.74% 3.75 End-of-day quote.22.55%
MOOG INC. -0.25% 86.83 Delayed Quote.12.35%
PRUDENTIAL PLC 1.64% 1364.999 Delayed Quote.-4.21%
RIO TINTO PLC 0.54% 4288.0172 Delayed Quote.14.13%
SPUR CORPORATION LIMITED -0.86% 26.5 End-of-day quote.16.23%
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION -1.19% 38.3 Delayed Quote.96.15%
