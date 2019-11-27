Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

11/27/2019 | 01:16pm EST
Foreign Regulators Raise Scrutiny of Boeing's Next Jet

European and Middle Eastern regulators will conduct independent certification reviews of Boeing's next new aircraft, according to people familiar with the matter, breaking from longstanding practice. 

 
Saks Owner Gets Rival Takeover Bid

A major investor in the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue made a $1.5 billion bid to take over the department store operator, seeking to derail plans for a management-led buyout. 

 
Deere Projects Equipment-Sales Declines

Deere said it expects sales to fall in its agriculture-and-turf and construction-and-forestry segments in fiscal 2020, citing uncertainties in its equipment operations. 

 
Buyout Giant Silver Lake Invests $500 Million in Manchester City Soccer Club Owner

Silver Lake, a Silicon Valley-based private-equity firm that specializes in technology investments, is investing $500 million for a minority stake in the owner of soccer clubs including English Premier League champions Manchester City. 

 
Blockchain, 3-D Printing Combine to Make Aircraft Parts

Aircraft-component maker Moog is testing a combination of blockchain and 3-D printing to speed up the replacement of defective aircraft parts to a few hours from several days or even weeks. 

 
GE's CFO Pick Could Hint at Willingness to Hire a New Auditor

General Electric's decision this week to appoint an outsider as finance chief is rekindling speculation over whether the company will end its audit relationship with KPMG that goes back more than a century. 

 
Hedge Fund Should Pay Restitution to Mine Investors, Prosecutors Say

The U.S. Justice Department has thrown its weight behind a group of past investors in an African mine who say they were the victims of a bribery scheme by the hedge fund Sculptor Capital Management. 

 
CFTC Fines Goldman Sachs $1 Million for Failing to Record Calls

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission ordered a Goldman Sachs Group subsidiary to pay $1 million to settle charges it failed to obtain and retain recordings of certain phone lines on a sales and trading desk. 

 
Rio Tinto Approves Pilbara Investment

Rio Tinto said it will invest $749 million in its existing Greater Tom Price operations to help sustain iron-ore production capacity at the site in Australia's remote Pilbara region. 

 
SoftBank Criticized by Investors After WeWork Wipeout

SoftBank's biggest investors are putting pressure on the tech conglomerate over its governance and for a string of bad investments in its $100 billion investment fund.

