PG&E Judge Signals He Would Approve $11 Billion Settlement With Insurers

A tentative ruling on a key piece of PG&E Corp.'s restructuring strategy could help California's largest utility move toward a deal that would end its bankruptcy.

Boeing's Next Jet Faces More Scrutiny From European, Mideast Regulators

European and Middle Eastern regulators will conduct independent certification reviews of Boeing's next new aircraft, an unusual move that comes in the wake of the grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX.

Uber's 'Dirty Little Secret': Shared Driver Accounts

London's decision to revoke Uber's operating license opens a window into what drivers say has been a relatively common practice of sharing or renting out driver accounts at a number of ride-hailing apps.

Appeals Court Shields Sun Capital From Pension Liability

A federal appeals court ruled private-equity firm Sun Capital Partners isn't on the hook for a multimillion-dollar penalty for withdrawing from a bankrupt brass manufacturer's pension fund.

Saks Owner Gets Rival Takeover Bid

A major investor in the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue made a $1.5 billion bid to take over the department store operator, seeking to derail plans for a management-led buyout.

Amazon, eBay Address Mercury-Laced Skin Creams

Amazon.com has removed mercury-laced skin lightening creams from its U.K. and U.S. websites and eBay is reviewing products on its platform, following an investigation that found e-commerce companies are selling cosmetics with mercury levels in violation of an international convention.

Swedish Broadcaster Alleges SEB Ties to Money Laundering, Magnitsky Affair

Swedish state broadcaster SVT said about 194 clients at a Swedish lender are suspected of money laundering through their Swedish and Baltic accounts.

Deere Projects Equipment-Sales Declines

Deere forecast lower sales and profit next year, predicting U.S. farmers will remain reluctant to buy machinery after a disappointing harvest.

Buyout Giant Silver Lake Invests $500 Million in Manchester City Soccer Club Owner

Silver Lake, a Silicon Valley-based private-equity firm that specializes in technology investments, is investing $500 million for a minority stake in the owner of soccer clubs including English Premier League champions Manchester City.

GE's CFO Pick Could Hint at Willingness to Hire a New Auditor

General Electric's decision this week to appoint an outsider as finance chief is rekindling speculation over whether the company will end its audit relationship with KPMG that goes back more than a century.