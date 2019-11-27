NYSE Wants to Let Companies Raise Capital Through Direct Listings

The New York Stock Exchange has submitted a proposal with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that would allow companies going public through a direct listing to raise capital.

PG&E Loses Challenge to Law Holding It Liable for Fire Damage

PG&E has lost a challenge to a California law that holds it liable for property damage from fires related to its equipment, a win for wildfire victims seeking to collect billions of dollars in the utility's bankruptcy.

UPS Workers Arrested in Drug Shipping Bust

Four United Parcel Service workers have been arrested as part of a long-running investigation into how criminal organizations use the shipping giant to move narcotics into the U.S.

Uber's 'Dirty Little Secret': Shared Driver Accounts

London's decision to revoke Uber's operating license opens a window into what drivers say has been a relatively common practice of sharing or renting out driver accounts at a number of ride-hailing apps.

Swedish Broadcaster Alleges SEB Ties to Money Laundering, Magnitsky Affair

Swedish state broadcaster SVT said about 194 clients at a Swedish lender are suspected of money laundering through their Swedish and Baltic accounts.

Boeing's Next Jet Faces More Scrutiny From European, Mideast Regulators

European and Middle Eastern regulators will conduct independent certification reviews of Boeing's next new aircraft, an unusual move that comes in the wake of the grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX.

Appeals Court Shields Sun Capital From Pension Liability

A federal appeals court ruled private-equity firm Sun Capital Partners isn't on the hook for a multimillion-dollar penalty for withdrawing from a bankrupt brass manufacturer's pension fund.

Amazon, eBay Address Mercury-Laced Skin Creams

Amazon.com has removed mercury-laced skin lightening creams from its U.K. and U.S. websites and eBay is reviewing products on its platform, following an investigation that found e-commerce companies are selling cosmetics with mercury levels in violation of an international convention.

Saks Owner Gets Rival Takeover Bid

A major investor in the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue made a $1.5 billion bid to take over the department store operator, seeking to derail plans for a management-led buyout.

Deere Projects Equipment-Sales Declines

Deere forecast lower sales and profit next year, predicting U.S. farmers will remain reluctant to buy machinery after a disappointing harvest.