News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

11/28/2019 | 05:16pm EST
PG&E Loses Challenge to Law Holding It Liable for Fire Damage

PG&E has lost a challenge to a California law that holds it liable for property damage from fires related to its equipment, a win for wildfire victims seeking to collect billions of dollars in the utility's bankruptcy. 

 
UPS Workers Arrested in Drug Shipping Bust

Four United Parcel Service workers have been arrested as part of a long-running investigation into how criminal organizations use the shipping giant to move narcotics into the U.S. 

 
Talking Markets: Personal Luxury Goods Sector Growth Seen Slowing

The personal luxury-goods market is expected to grow at a slower pace in 2019, partly as unrest in Hong Kong disrupted businesses there. 

 
Remy Cointreau Sees Flat Profit Growth

Remy Cointreau said group operating profit growth would be flat for the year after net profit excluding the sale of some subsidiaries, fell 5.6% in the first half. 

 
Telefonica to Lift Revenue With Restructuring Plan

Telefonica approved a plan to reorganize its business and focus on key markets that it said would generate more than EUR2 billion in additional revenue by 2022. 

 
An Oil Giant Plans for Climate Change

Royal Dutch Shell knows that climate change means business change, but isn't sure how. Like a savvy car buyer, it is testing out a few eco-friendly models before it chooses one. 

 
The Underground Way to Earn a 10% Yield in Oil Stocks

A group of companies that is amassing mineral rights beneath oil fields is paying out enticing dividends, with yields upward of 10%, even as shares of the companies drilling the wells are having a miserable year. 

 
Uber's 'Dirty Little Secret': Shared Driver Accounts

London's decision to revoke Uber's operating license opens a window into what drivers say has been a relatively common practice of sharing or renting out driver accounts at a number of ride-hailing apps. 

 
NYSE Wants to Let Companies Raise Capital Through Direct Listings

The New York Stock Exchange has submitted a proposal with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that would allow companies going public through a direct listing to raise capital. 

 
Swedish Broadcaster Alleges SEB Ties to Money Laundering, Magnitsky Affair

Swedish state broadcaster SVT said about 194 clients at a Swedish lender are suspected of money laundering through their Swedish and Baltic accounts.

