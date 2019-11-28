Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 07:16pm EST
PG&E Loses Challenge to Law Holding It Liable for Fire Damage

PG&E has lost a challenge to a California law that holds it liable for property damage from fires related to its equipment, a win for wildfire victims seeking to collect billions of dollars in the utility's bankruptcy. 

 
UPS Workers Arrested in Drug Shipping Bust

Four United Parcel Service workers have been arrested as part of a long-running investigation into how criminal organizations use the shipping giant to move narcotics into the U.S. 

 
Talking Markets: Personal Luxury Goods Sector Growth Seen Slowing

The personal luxury-goods market is expected to grow at a slower pace in 2019, partly as unrest in Hong Kong disrupted businesses there. 

 
Remy Cointreau Sees Flat Profit Growth

Remy Cointreau said group operating profit growth would be flat for the year after net profit excluding the sale of some subsidiaries, fell 5.6% in the first half. 

 
Telefonica to Lift Revenue With Restructuring Plan

Telefonica approved a plan to reorganize its business and focus on key markets that it said would generate more than EUR2 billion in additional revenue by 2022. 

 
An Oil Giant Plans for Climate Change

Royal Dutch Shell knows that climate change means business change, but isn't sure how. Like a savvy car buyer, it is testing out a few eco-friendly models before it chooses one. 

 
The Underground Way to Earn a 10% Yield in Oil Stocks

A group of companies that is amassing mineral rights beneath oil fields is paying out enticing dividends, with yields upward of 10%, even as shares of the companies drilling the wells are having a miserable year. 

 
Uber's 'Dirty Little Secret': Shared Driver Accounts

London's decision to revoke Uber's operating license opens a window into what drivers say has been a relatively common practice of sharing or renting out driver accounts at a number of ride-hailing apps. 

 
NYSE Wants to Let Companies Raise Capital Through Direct Listings

The New York Stock Exchange has submitted a proposal with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that would allow companies going public through a direct listing to raise capital. 

 
Swedish Broadcaster Alleges SEB Ties to Money Laundering, Magnitsky Affair

Swedish state broadcaster SVT said about 194 clients at a Swedish lender are suspected of money laundering through their Swedish and Baltic accounts.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:59pSouth Korea says to hold talks with Japan on export controls in December
RE
07:50pJapan sales tax hike didn't cause big front-loading, pullback in spending - Economy Minister
RE
07:43pJapan's factory output posts biggest fall in almost two years
RE
07:30pDollar stands tall as upbeat U.S. data trims Fed cut bets
RE
07:16pBritish Consumers Hope Election Can End Brexit Deadlock, Lift Economy
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:05pUK consumer confidence stuck at six-year low in November - GfK
RE
07:03pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY HOPES TO BE BACK ON TRACK BY CHRISTMAS : senior official
RE
06:42pChina Protests U.S. Law Supporting Hong Kong but Signals Hope for Trade Deal -- 2nd update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED : ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS::Acquisition of Via Paracelso 22-24-26, Agrate, ..
2HARBIN ELECTRIC COMPANY LIMITED : HARBIN ELECTRIC : ANNOUNCEMENT ENTERING INTO THE EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENTS ..
3PETRO RIO S.A. : MATERIAL FACT: Acquisition of 30% Interest in Frade
4NINJA FOODI BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS: Best Ninja Air Fryer, Blender & Food Processor Deals Ra..
5ARROW EXPLORATION : Franchisor compliance manual

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group