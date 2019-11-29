Huawei to Fight Back Against Latest FCC Restrictions

Huawei has decided to fight an FCC decision that further curtails its business with some of its few remaining customers in the U.S., as it continues to advocate for itself in an escalating battle with Washington.

Facebook Says Outages Resolved

Facebook said it identified the cause of a widespread outage of its Facebook, Messenger and Instagram platforms and had started restoring full access to affected users.

Panasonic to Sell Semiconductor Unit

Panasonic agreed to sell its semiconductor unit to Taiwan-based Nuvoton Technology, marking a departure from the 60-year-old business.

Thailand's Central Group Tests Appetite for Retail IPO

Thailand's Central Group, owned by the country's second-richest family, has started testing investor appetite for an initial public offering of its retail business, which could raise as much as $1.5 billion, people with knowledge of the process said.

LG Electronics Names New CEO

LG Electronics Inc. said that Brian Kwon will become the company's new chief executive officer, as one of South Korea's largest conglomerates seeks to accelerate growth through digital transformation.

An Oil Giant Plans for Climate Change

Royal Dutch Shell knows that climate change means business change, but isn't sure how. Like a savvy car buyer, it is testing out a few eco-friendly models before it chooses one.

The Underground Way to Earn a 10% Yield in Oil Stocks

A group of companies that is amassing mineral rights beneath oil fields is paying out enticing dividends, with yields upward of 10%, even as shares of the companies drilling the wells are having a miserable year.

Talking Markets: Personal Luxury Goods Sector Growth Seen Slowing

The personal luxury-goods market is expected to grow at a slower pace in 2019, partly as unrest in Hong Kong disrupted businesses there.

Remy Cointreau Sees Flat Profit Growth

Remy Cointreau said group operating profit growth would be flat for the year after net profit excluding the sale of some subsidiaries, fell 5.6% in the first half.

Telefonica to Lift Revenue With Restructuring Plan

Telefonica approved a plan to reorganize its business and focus on key markets that it said would generate more than EUR2 billion in additional revenue by 2022.