News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

11/29/2019 | 09:16am EST
Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi Move to Shore Up Under-Pressure Alliance

The car makers plan to appoint a general secretary to coordinate common projects and renew momentum for a globe-spanning alliance that has faltered since the arrest and dismissal of auto titan Carlos Ghosn last year. 

 
Daimler to Cut Thousands of Jobs

Daimler plans to cut at least 10,000 jobs world-wide over the coming years to save costs amid heavy investments into emissions compliance and future technologies. 

 
Novartis Deal for Heart Drug Hinges on Succeeding Where Rivals Struggle

With a planned $9.7 billion deal, Novartis is making a high-stakes bet that the Swiss health-care giant will succeed where many have struggled: launching a new heart drug. 

 
Huawei to Fight Back Against Latest FCC Restrictions

Huawei has decided to fight an FCC decision that further curtails its business with some of its few remaining customers in the U.S., as it continues to advocate for itself in an escalating battle with Washington. 

 
Airplanes Can't Outfly Their Carbon Emissions

Airlines are under mounting pressure to improve their environmental credentials, but have few good options 

 
Facebook Says Outages Resolved

Facebook said it identified the cause of a widespread outage of its Facebook, Messenger and Instagram platforms and had started restoring full access to affected users. 

 
Panasonic to Sell Semiconductor Unit

Panasonic agreed to sell its semiconductor unit to Taiwan-based Nuvoton Technology, marking a departure from the 60-year-old business. 

 
BMW, Great Wall Make Joint Investment in EV Plant

BMW and Great Wall Motor of China will invest EUR650 million in a plant to jointly develop electric vehicles, including the MINI. 

 
E.ON Seen Boosted by Innogy

E.ON reported a 6% fall in nine-month earnings but slightly raised its full-year targets following the completion of the Innogy acquisition. 

 
Thailand's Central Group Tests Appetite for Retail IPO

Thailand's Central Group, owned by the country's second-richest family, has started testing investor appetite for an initial public offering of its retail business, which could raise as much as $1.5 billion, people with knowledge of the process said.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG -0.23% 73.45 Delayed Quote.4.13%
DAIMLER AG -0.75% 51.56 Delayed Quote.13.18%
E.ON SE 4.13% 9.582 Delayed Quote.6.71%
FACEBOOK 1.52% 202 Delayed Quote.54.09%
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED -0.98% 6.04 End-of-day quote.34.52%
INNOGY SE -0.16% 44.41 Delayed Quote.9.23%
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION -0.16% 2885 End-of-day quote.-2.67%
NOVARTIS -0.16% 92.16 Delayed Quote.24.29%
PANASONIC CORPORATION 2.82% 1009 End-of-day quote.5.10%
RENAULT 0.81% 43.59 Real-time Quote.-20.61%
