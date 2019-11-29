Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 01:16pm EST
E*Trade's Future Is Clouded by Schwab-TD Ameritrade Deal

The prospects of E*Trade as an acquisition target dimmed in the wake of the $26 billion merger announcement of its two larger rivals, Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade. 

 
Daimler Looks to Cut Thousands of Jobs

Daimler aims to slash thousands of jobs over the next three years and cut labor costs by $1.5 billion, the latest round of cost cuts in a sector squeezed between huge investment in new technologies and falling demand for cars. 

 
Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi Move to Shore Up Under-Pressure Alliance

The car makers plan to appoint a general secretary to coordinate common projects and renew momentum for a globe-spanning alliance that has faltered since the arrest and dismissal of auto titan Carlos Ghosn last year. 

 
Maersk to Eliminate Hundreds of Jobs

The Danish shipping giant will cut hundreds of jobs to cut costs as the shipping giant prepares for significantly higher fuel costs next year and plans to invest more heavily in inland logistics services. 

 
Singapore Orders Facebook to Correct User's Post

The government directed Facebook to publish a correction to a post by a user on the social-media website, marking the first test for the tech giant since Singapore passed a sweeping law this year to combat what it sees as online falsehoods and fake news. 

 
Novartis Deal for Heart Drug Hinges on Succeeding Where Rivals Struggle

With a planned $9.7 billion deal, Novartis is making a high-stakes bet that the Swiss health-care giant will succeed where many have struggled: launching a new heart drug. 

 
Huawei to Fight Back Against Latest FCC Restrictions

Huawei has decided to fight an FCC decision that further curtails its business with some of its few remaining customers in the U.S., as it continues to advocate for itself in an escalating battle with Washington. 

 
Grocery Tech's Star Is a Blind Taste Test

Ocado has earned its place as one of Europe's most-promising technology ventures, but there are few hard numbers to back the soaring share price. 

 
Etsy CFO Bets Free Shipping Will Give Company an Edge During Holidays

Etsy tries to distinguish itself by offering one-of-a-kind crafts or small-batch handmade items on its vast online marketplace. But there is one area where it wouldn't mind being more like its biggest e-commerce competitors: free shipping. 

 
LG Electronics Names New CEO

LG Electronics Inc. said that Brian Kwon will become the company's new chief executive officer, as one of South Korea's largest conglomerates seeks to accelerate growth through digital transformation.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S -0.77% 9478 Delayed Quote.32.14%
DAIMLER AG -1.46% 51.2 Delayed Quote.13.18%
FACEBOOK -0.18% 201.64 Delayed Quote.54.09%
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION -0.16% 2885 End-of-day quote.-2.67%
NOVARTIS -0.30% 92.06 Delayed Quote.24.29%
OCADO GROUP PLC 9.69% 1325 Delayed Quote.52.91%
RENAULT 0.35% 43.455 Real-time Quote.-20.61%
SHARE PLC 0.00% 30.5 Delayed Quote.34.07%
STAR -0.75% 133 End-of-day quote.-2.85%
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION -0.63% 51.83 Delayed Quote.6.54%
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION -0.68% 49.5 Delayed Quote.20.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:59pStocks dip as trade worries halt record rally, dollar falls
RE
01:56pStocks dip as trade worries halt record rally, dollar falls
RE
01:51pWall Street slips as U.S.-China tensions weigh, investors watch retail
RE
01:34pQuotes from shoppers as they scour for the best deals on Black Friday
RE
01:33pMaterials Down Amid Trade-Deal Jitters -- Materials Roundup
DJ
01:29pEnergy Down As Oil Rally Stalls -- Energy Roundup
DJ
01:27pDollar loses steam, set to end weak flat amid trade uncertainty
RE
01:25pDollar loses steam, set to end weak flat amid trade uncertainty
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Top U.S. retailers absorb tariff pressure ahead of holiday shopping season
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Alibaba Gets Big Lift From Listing in Hong Kong -- WSJ
3STOXX EUROPE 600 : Markets are getting impatient
4OPEC November oil output slips before Aramco IPO, policy meeting
5INTEL CORPORATION : Intel says Qualcomm tactics forced it out of modem chip market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group