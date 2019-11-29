E*Trade's Future Is Clouded by Schwab-TD Ameritrade Deal

The prospects of E*Trade as an acquisition target dimmed in the wake of the $26 billion merger announcement of its two larger rivals, Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade.

Daimler Looks to Cut Thousands of Jobs

Daimler aims to slash thousands of jobs over the next three years and cut labor costs by $1.5 billion, the latest round of cost cuts in a sector squeezed between huge investment in new technologies and falling demand for cars.

Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi Move to Shore Up Under-Pressure Alliance

The car makers plan to appoint a general secretary to coordinate common projects and renew momentum for a globe-spanning alliance that has faltered since the arrest and dismissal of auto titan Carlos Ghosn last year.

Maersk to Eliminate Hundreds of Jobs

The Danish shipping giant will cut hundreds of jobs to cut costs as the shipping giant prepares for significantly higher fuel costs next year and plans to invest more heavily in inland logistics services.

Singapore Orders Facebook to Correct User's Post

The government directed Facebook to publish a correction to a post by a user on the social-media website, marking the first test for the tech giant since Singapore passed a sweeping law this year to combat what it sees as online falsehoods and fake news.

Novartis Deal for Heart Drug Hinges on Succeeding Where Rivals Struggle

With a planned $9.7 billion deal, Novartis is making a high-stakes bet that the Swiss health-care giant will succeed where many have struggled: launching a new heart drug.

Huawei to Fight Back Against Latest FCC Restrictions

Huawei has decided to fight an FCC decision that further curtails its business with some of its few remaining customers in the U.S., as it continues to advocate for itself in an escalating battle with Washington.

Grocery Tech's Star Is a Blind Taste Test

Ocado has earned its place as one of Europe's most-promising technology ventures, but there are few hard numbers to back the soaring share price.

Etsy CFO Bets Free Shipping Will Give Company an Edge During Holidays

Etsy tries to distinguish itself by offering one-of-a-kind crafts or small-batch handmade items on its vast online marketplace. But there is one area where it wouldn't mind being more like its biggest e-commerce competitors: free shipping.

LG Electronics Names New CEO

LG Electronics Inc. said that Brian Kwon will become the company's new chief executive officer, as one of South Korea's largest conglomerates seeks to accelerate growth through digital transformation.