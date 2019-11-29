Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 05:16pm EST
Berkshire Is Thwarted in Its Bid for Tech Data

Berkshire Hathaway offered about $5 billion for technology distributor Tech Data, but it was outbid by Apollo Global Management. 

 
Aramco IPO Draws Bids of $44.3 Billion, Though Global Investors Balk

Saudi Aramco's share sale has attracted bids of $44.3 billion and remains on course to be the world's largest listing when it prices next week. However, global investors are steering clear. 

 
E*Trade's Future Is Clouded by Schwab-TD Ameritrade Deal

The prospects of E*Trade as an acquisition target dimmed in the wake of the $26 billion merger announcement of its two larger rivals, Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade. 

 
Daimler to Cut Thousands of Jobs

Daimler aims to slash thousands of jobs over the next three years and cut labor costs by $1.5 billion, the latest round of cost cuts in a sector squeezed between huge investment in new technologies and falling demand for cars. 

 
Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi Move to Shore Up Under-Pressure Alliance

The car makers plan to appoint a general secretary to coordinate common projects and renew momentum for a globe-spanning alliance that has faltered since the arrest and dismissal of auto titan Carlos Ghosn last year. 

 
Maersk to Eliminate Hundreds of Jobs

The Danish shipping giant will cut hundreds of jobs to cut costs as the shipping giant prepares for significantly higher fuel costs next year and plans to invest more heavily in inland logistics services. 

 
Singapore Orders Facebook to Correct User's Post

The government directed Facebook to publish a correction to a post by a user on the social-media website, marking the first test for the tech giant since Singapore passed a sweeping law this year to combat what it sees as online falsehoods and fake news. 

 
Novartis Deal for Heart Drug Hinges on Succeeding Where Rivals Struggle

With a planned $9.7 billion deal, Novartis is making a high-stakes bet that the Swiss health-care giant will succeed where many have struggled: launching a new heart drug. 

 
Huawei to Fight Back Against Latest FCC Restrictions

Huawei has decided to fight an FCC decision that further curtails its business with some of its few remaining customers in the U.S., as it continues to advocate for itself in an escalating battle with Washington. 

 
Norwegian Police to Investigate DNB Over Iceland Money-Laundering Allegations

Police have launched an investigation into Norwegian bank DNB ASA's involvement in handling payments from an Icelandic fishing company embroiled in a bribery probe.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S -0.77% 9478 Delayed Quote.32.14%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -0.06% 330495.11 Delayed Quote.8.07%
DAIMLER AG -1.46% 51.2 Delayed Quote.13.18%
DNB ASA -6.44% 154.8 Delayed Quote.19.76%
FACEBOOK -0.18% 201.64 Delayed Quote.54.09%
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION -0.66% 2866 End-of-day quote.-3.31%
NOVARTIS -0.30% 92.06 Delayed Quote.24.29%
RENAULT 0.35% 43.455 Real-time Quote.-20.61%
SHARE PLC 0.00% 30.5 Delayed Quote.34.07%
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION -0.63% 51.83 Delayed Quote.6.54%
TECH DATA CORPORATION 12.32% 144.89 Delayed Quote.57.68%
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION -0.68% 49.5 Delayed Quote.20.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:48pLebanon Bond Repayment Fails To Reassure Investors
DJ
05:35pQuotes from shoppers as they scour for the best deals on Black Friday
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04:48pCENTRAL BANK OF BAHAMAS : Suspension of New License Applications for Payment Service Providers and Money Transmission Businesses
PU
04:38pEREGLI DEMIR VE CELIK FABRIKALARI T : -- Company General Info Form
PU
04:34pWall Street slips on Black Friday
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
03:59pFACEBOOK : Singapore tells Facebook to correct user's post in test of 'fake news' laws
RE
03:54pCanadian dollar posts November decline as data shows slower economic growth
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Radient Technologies Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provid..
2UPSNAP, INC. : UPSNAP : Announces Q3 2019 Financial Results
3BENCHMARK BOTANICS INC. : Benchmark Botanics Reports Q3 2019 Results
4FURA GEMS INC. : FURA GEMS : Provides Update on Ruby Transaction in Mozambique
5HI HO SILVER RESOURCES INC. : Hi Ho Silver Resources Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group