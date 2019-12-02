Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

12/02/2019 | 01:16am EST
Huawei Manages to Make Smartphones Without American Chips

American tech companies are getting the go-ahead to resume business with Chinese smartphone giant Huawei, but it may be too late: It is now building smartphones without U.S. chips. 

 
Fiat Chrysler and PSA Forge Ahead With Merger Plan Despite GM Lawsuit

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot maker PSA Group of France are moving ahead with a memo of understanding for their planned $50 billion merger, despite the recent legal challenge from General Motors. 

 
Silver Lake to Retool Its Top Ranks

Silver Lake is rejiggering its top leadership ranks, elevating two longtime executives to lead the firm as it enters a new chapter in its growth. 

 
GE Pitches Investors on Its Health-Care Unit

General Electric aims to excite investors about its health-care division, a business that was tagged to be cast off but is now central to the company's turnaround efforts. 

 
Retailers Revamp Staffing as Fewer Shoppers Visit Stores

Target, Walmart and others are trying to adapt to a world where shopper behavior is changing and competition for online spending is fierce. 

 
De Beers Diamonds Reflect a Changing Market

Global diamond production is falling, pushing De Beers, the former monopoly known for its secrecy, to embrace transparency with a new initiative to trace where each stone originates. 

 
UAW Reaches Tentative Labor Deal With Fiat Chrysler

The United Auto Workers said it has reached a tentative labor deal with Fiat Chrysler. It is an important step toward ending a grueling round of labor talks in Detroit. 

 
'Frozen 2' Sets Thanksgiving Holiday Box-Office Record

Disney's "Frozen 2" gobbled up the majority of box-office receipts on its way to a record-setting Thanksgiving holiday weekend. 

 
Window Closing on PC Boost

PC unit shipments are expected to rise about 2% in 2019, for the first year of gains since 2011-but don't get too excited: Market experts warn of setbacks in 2020. 

 
Ordered by Singapore, Facebook Posts a Correction

Facebook added a "correction notice" to a post that Singapore authorities alleged contains false information, becoming the first technology company to comply with a new law the government says is meant to curb fake news.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK -0.18% 201.64 Delayed Quote.53.82%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -0.53% 13.42 End-of-day quote.5.82%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -0.18% 11.27 Delayed Quote.48.88%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.39% 36 Delayed Quote.7.62%
PEUGEOT -1.44% 21.92 Real-time Quote.17.57%
SILVER -0.43% 16.91 Delayed Quote.10.03%
WALMART INC. 0.28% 119.09 Delayed Quote.27.85%
