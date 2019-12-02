Nissan CEO, in Second Day on Job, Says Auto Alliance Is Key to Growth

Nissan Motor's new chief executive, Makoto Uchida, said the troubled auto maker's fortunes depended on its alliance with partners Renault and Mitsubishi, and he called for closer cooperation among the three.

Huawei Manages to Make Smartphones Without American Chips

American tech companies are getting the go-ahead to resume business with Chinese smartphone giant Huawei, but it may be too late: It is now building smartphones without U.S. chips.

UAW Reaches Tentative Labor Deal With Fiat Chrysler

The United Auto Workers said it has reached a tentative labor deal with Fiat Chrysler. It is an important step toward ending a grueling round of labor talks in Detroit.

Silver Lake to Retool Its Top Ranks

Silver Lake is rejiggering its top leadership ranks, elevating two longtime executives to lead the firm as it enters a new chapter in its growth.

Celebrity Cruises Uses AI to Adjust Marketing, Drive Sales

Celebrity Cruises is using artificial intelligence to better market its cruises, resulting in more bookings and higher revenue.

GE Pitches Investors on Its Health-Care Unit

General Electric aims to excite investors about its health-care division, a business that was tagged to be cast off but is now central to the company's turnaround efforts.

Retailers Revamp Staffing as Fewer Shoppers Visit Stores

Target, Walmart and others are trying to adapt to a world where shopper behavior is changing and competition for online spending is fierce.

CVS Health to Acquire IlliniCare Health

CVS Health said it will acquire Centene's Illinois health-plan subsidiary, IlliniCare Health, as part of Centene's pending acquisition of WellCare Health Plans.

De Beers Diamonds Reflect a Changing Market

Global diamond production is falling, pushing De Beers, the former monopoly known for its secrecy, to embrace transparency with a new initiative to trace where each stone originates.

'Frozen 2' Sets Thanksgiving Holiday Box-Office Record

Disney's "Frozen 2" gobbled up the majority of box-office receipts on its way to a record-setting Thanksgiving holiday weekend.