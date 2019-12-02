Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 01:16pm EST
Apache Shares Plunge Following Scant Update on Oil Prospect

Apache released a sparse progress report on its project to drill for oil off the coast of Suriname that raised more questions than answers, leading its shares to fall about 14%. 

 
Tight Holiday-Season Calendar Will Test UPS, FedEx and Amazon

Delivery companies will be especially crunched this holiday season as they aim to deliver millions more U.S. shopping orders in six fewer days. 'The math leaves little room for error.' 

 
Korean Shipyard Mega-Merger Hits a Bump in Singapore

A South Korean plan to create a shipbuilding behemoth controlling roughly 20% of the global market is raising competition concerns in Singapore, one of many parties that have to approve the process. 

 
Silver Lake to Retool Its Top Ranks

Silver Lake is rejiggering its top leadership ranks, elevating two longtime executives to lead the firm as it enters a new chapter in its growth. 

 
Nissan CEO, in Second Day on Job, Says Auto Alliance Is Key to Growth

Nissan Motor's new chief executive, Makoto Uchida, said the troubled auto maker's fortunes depended on its alliance with partners Renault and Mitsubishi, and he called for closer cooperation among the three. 

 
Bloomberg in 2020: The Buyout, Not the Candidate

Were the financial-data company Michael Bloomberg founded ever to do a deal, it would be a momentous event for fintech investors. 

 
Chinese Citizens Must Scan Their Faces to Register for New Mobile-Phone Service

Chinese citizens registering for new mobile-phone services will now have to scan their faces to verify their identities, a move that will further increase the government's scrutiny of its people. 

 
CVS Health to Acquire IlliniCare Health

CVS Health said it will acquire Centene's Illinois health-plan subsidiary, IlliniCare Health, as part of Centene's pending acquisition of WellCare Health Plans. 

 
Carlyle's Acosta Files for Bankruptcy in Debt Swap With Creditors

Acosta Inc., a Carlyle Group LP-owned marketing firm, filed for bankruptcy Sunday with a deal that will see lenders and bondholders swap $3 billion in debt for control of the company. 

 
Celebrity Cruises Uses AI to Adjust Marketing, Drive Sales

Celebrity Cruises is using artificial intelligence to better market its cruises, resulting in more bookings and higher revenue.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APACHE CORPORATION -13.35% 19.285 Delayed Quote.-15.12%
CARLYLE GROUP L.P. -0.23% 29.61 Delayed Quote.89.21%
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 0.63% 75.7711 Delayed Quote.14.88%
FEDEX CORPORATION -0.88% 158.63 Delayed Quote.-0.79%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.23% 60.9 Delayed Quote.16.47%
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION -0.66% 2866 End-of-day quote.-3.31%
RENAULT -0.55% 43.215 Real-time Quote.-20.34%
SILVER -0.31% 16.921 Delayed Quote.10.03%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE -0.75% 118.745 Delayed Quote.22.76%
WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS -0.34% 321.18 Delayed Quote.36.42%
WTI -0.04% 55.78 Delayed Quote.27.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:48pU.S. Restores Steel, Aluminum Tariffs on Argentina and Brazil -- Update
DJ
01:40pENBRIDGE LINE 3 UPDATE : Minister Savage
PU
01:38pCyber Monday sales poised to top $9.4 billion
RE
01:37pU.S. OIL OUTPUT GROWTH SLOWS : just how much is anyone's guess
RE
01:33pWall Street drops on weak factory activity, tariffs on metal imports
RE
01:25pBrazil November Trade Surplus $3.43 Billion Vs October's $1.21 Billion
DJ
01:24pEXCLUSIVE : Former Honeywell CEO in bid talks for Vertiv - sources
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:07pDeutsche Bank's dealmaker leaves for hedge fund
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street wobbles as Trump revives trade tensions again
2FRESNILLO PLC : FRESNILLO : Capital Markets Day
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : Positive Phase III Results for Genentech's Satralizumab in Neuromyelitis Optica Spe..
4U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL 'STALLED BECAUSE OF HONG KONG LEGISLATION': Axios
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Auto Makers Say Merger Talks Are Advancing -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group