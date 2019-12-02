Apache Shares Plunge Following Scant Update on Oil Prospect

Apache released a sparse progress report on its project to drill for oil off the coast of Suriname that raised more questions than answers, leading its shares to fall about 14%.

Tight Holiday-Season Calendar Will Test UPS, FedEx and Amazon

Delivery companies will be especially crunched this holiday season as they aim to deliver millions more U.S. shopping orders in six fewer days. 'The math leaves little room for error.'

Korean Shipyard Mega-Merger Hits a Bump in Singapore

A South Korean plan to create a shipbuilding behemoth controlling roughly 20% of the global market is raising competition concerns in Singapore, one of many parties that have to approve the process.

Silver Lake to Retool Its Top Ranks

Silver Lake is rejiggering its top leadership ranks, elevating two longtime executives to lead the firm as it enters a new chapter in its growth.

Nissan CEO, in Second Day on Job, Says Auto Alliance Is Key to Growth

Nissan Motor's new chief executive, Makoto Uchida, said the troubled auto maker's fortunes depended on its alliance with partners Renault and Mitsubishi, and he called for closer cooperation among the three.

Bloomberg in 2020: The Buyout, Not the Candidate

Were the financial-data company Michael Bloomberg founded ever to do a deal, it would be a momentous event for fintech investors.

Chinese Citizens Must Scan Their Faces to Register for New Mobile-Phone Service

Chinese citizens registering for new mobile-phone services will now have to scan their faces to verify their identities, a move that will further increase the government's scrutiny of its people.

CVS Health to Acquire IlliniCare Health

CVS Health said it will acquire Centene's Illinois health-plan subsidiary, IlliniCare Health, as part of Centene's pending acquisition of WellCare Health Plans.

Carlyle's Acosta Files for Bankruptcy in Debt Swap With Creditors

Acosta Inc., a Carlyle Group LP-owned marketing firm, filed for bankruptcy Sunday with a deal that will see lenders and bondholders swap $3 billion in debt for control of the company.

Celebrity Cruises Uses AI to Adjust Marketing, Drive Sales

Celebrity Cruises is using artificial intelligence to better market its cruises, resulting in more bookings and higher revenue.