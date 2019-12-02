Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

12/02/2019 | 09:16pm EST
FBI Warns FaceApp Could Pose Counterintelligence Threat

The FBI said certain Russian-made software, including the viral hit FaceApp, pose a potential counterintelligence threat and could put Americans' private data at risk. 

 
J.Crew Gets Lender Approval for Madewell IPO

Under an agreement with its lenders, J.Crew may separate from Madewell and conduct an initial public offering of the unit, according to a Monday securities filing. 

 
Hostess Brands Buying Wafer Maker for $320 Million

The maker of Twinkies wants to expand its portfolio with a new bet on wafers, cookies and sugar-free treats. 

 
Astellas to Acquire Audentes Therapeutics in $3 Billion Deal

Astellas Pharma Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. said they reached a deal that will see Astellas acquire Audentes for $60 per share in cash. The deal has a total equity value of $3 billion. 

 
Cloud Companies Can't Afford to Come Up Short

It is a big week for cloud companies-and potentially for a growing number of investors betting against them. 

 
Highland Capital Management Loses Fight to Keep Bankruptcy in Delaware

Bankrupt fund manager Highland Capital Management LP lost its fight to keep its chapter 11 proceedings in Delaware, with a judge siding with a group of unsecured creditors who wanted the case moved to Dallas. 

 
Korean Shipyard Mega-Merger Hits a Bump in Singapore

A South Korean plan to create a shipbuilding behemoth controlling roughly 20% of the global market is raising competition concerns in Singapore, one of many parties that have to approve the process. 

 
Amazon Rolls Out Quantum-Computing Service

The company is offering select enterprise customers the ability to experiment with early-stage quantum-computing services over the cloud, following others racing to commercialize the emerging technology. 

 
Honeywell Spinoff Sues Former Parent Over Asbestos Liabilities

Garrett Motion, Honeywell's former transportation-systems unit, alleges that it was forced into a burdensome 30-year indemnification agreement related to asbestos liabilities before being spun off. 

 
Apache Shares Plunge Following Scant Update on Oil Prospect

Apache released a sparse progress report on its project to drill for oil off the coast of Suriname that raised more questions than answers, leading its shares to fall about 14%.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APACHE CORPORATION -12.30% 19.54 Delayed Quote.-25.56%
ASTELLAS PHARMA INC. 1.63% 1898 End-of-day quote.37.44%
GARRETT MOTION INC. 4.58% 12.1 Delayed Quote.-6.24%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. -2.37% 174.32 Delayed Quote.31.94%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.33% 61.1 Delayed Quote.16.47%
LONDON SUGAR -0.90% 342.6 End-of-day quote.2.57%
SHARE PLC 0.00% 30.5 Delayed Quote.34.07%
WTI 0.21% 56.17 Delayed Quote.27.86%
