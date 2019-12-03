Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

12/03/2019 | 03:16am EST
PG&E Had Systemic Problems With Power Line Maintenance, California Probe Finds

PG&E failed to adequately inspect and maintain its transmission lines for years before a faulty line started the deadliest fire in California history, a state investigation has found. 

 
UniCredit to Shed Staff, Close Branches

UniCredit will cut roughly 8,000 jobs and close about 500 branches through 2023 as it targets gross savings of EUR1 billion. 

 
FBI Warns FaceApp Could Pose Counterintelligence Threat

The FBI said certain Russian-made software, including the viral hit FaceApp, pose a potential counterintelligence threat and could put Americans' private data at risk. 

 
J.Crew Gets Lender Approval for Madewell IPO

Under an agreement with its lenders, J.Crew may separate from Madewell and conduct an initial public offering of the unit, according to a Monday securities filing. 

 
Hostess Brands Buying Wafer Maker for $320 Million

The maker of Twinkies wants to expand its portfolio with a new bet on wafers, cookies and sugar-free treats. 

 
Astellas to Acquire Audentes Therapeutics in $3 Billion Deal

Astellas Pharma Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. said they reached a deal that will see Astellas acquire Audentes for $60 per share in cash. The deal has a total equity value of $3 billion. 

 
Sagard VC Arm Portag3 Collects $321 Million for Second Fintech Fund

Portag3 Ventures, a financial technology-focused venture capital arm of Sagard Holdings, said it has closed its second fund with 427 million Canadian dollars ($321 million). 

 
Cloud Companies Can't Afford to Come Up Short

It is a big week for cloud companies-and potentially for a growing number of investors betting against them. 

 
Facebook to Antitrust Regulators: Data Is Complicated

The tech giant has a message for regulators and policy makers concerned about Facebook's harvesting of user information: Don't treat data as a simple resource like oil. 

 
Highland Capital Management Loses Fight to Keep Bankruptcy in Delaware

Bankrupt fund manager Highland Capital Management LP lost its fight to keep its chapter 11 proceedings in Delaware, with a judge siding with a group of unsecured creditors who wanted the case moved to Dallas.

