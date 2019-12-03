Sprint Overcounted Subsidized Customers for Years

Sprint has for years failed to accurately measure how many of the low-income Americans it serves through the federal Lifeline program actually use their phones, according to regulatory documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

OPEC and Aramco Are Too Close for Comfort

Saudi Arabia's push to extend OPEC's oil production cuts justifies investor concerns about the company's close relationship with the state.

PG&E Had Systemic Problems With Power Line Maintenance, California Probe Finds

PG&E failed to adequately inspect and maintain its transmission lines for years before a faulty line started the deadliest fire in California history, a state investigation has found.

Italy's UniCredit to Cut 8,000 Jobs, Launch Buyback

Italy's largest bank UniCredit ruled out targeting big acquisitions as it pledged to raise dividends and cut jobs and costs.

Repsol Targets Net-Zero Emissions in Strategic Shift

Spanish energy company Repsol is aiming to cut emissions to net-zero by 2050 and said it would take a multibillion euro impairment charge against its oil and gas assets.

Nomura: New Boss, Old Problems

Japanese bank Nomura has a new chief executive, but the structural challenges of overseas expansion with a rigid Japanese banking culture haven't changed.

Centamin Rejects Endeavour Advance

Centamin has rejected Endeavour Mining's $2 billion proposal to merge, stating it doesn't adequately reflect the contribution that Centamin would make to the combined business.

Sagard VC Arm Portag3 Collects $321 Million for Second Fintech Fund

Portag3 Ventures, a financial technology-focused venture capital arm of Sagard Holdings, said it has closed its second fund with 427 million Canadian dollars ($321 million).

Astellas to Acquire Audentes Therapeutics in $3 Billion Deal

Astellas Pharma Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. said they reached a deal that will see Astellas acquire Audentes for $60 per share in cash. The deal has a total equity value of $3 billion.

Chew on This: Gum That Promises to Help You Sleep and Make You Skinny

Gum makers are mixing everything from vitamins to candy into their recipes to give customers more incentives to pick up a pack.