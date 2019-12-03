Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 09:16am EST
Sprint Overcounted Subsidized  Customers for Years

Sprint has for years failed to accurately measure how many of the low-income Americans it serves through the federal Lifeline program actually use their phones, according to regulatory documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
OPEC and Aramco Are Too Close for Comfort

Saudi Arabia's push to extend OPEC's oil production cuts justifies investor concerns about the company's close relationship with the state. 

 
PG&E Had Systemic Problems With Power Line Maintenance, California Probe Finds

PG&E failed to adequately inspect and maintain its transmission lines for years before a faulty line started the deadliest fire in California history, a state investigation has found. 

 
Italy's UniCredit to Cut 8,000 Jobs, Launch Buyback

Italy's largest bank UniCredit ruled out targeting big acquisitions as it pledged to raise dividends and cut jobs and costs. 

 
Repsol Targets Net-Zero Emissions in Strategic Shift

Spanish energy company Repsol is aiming to cut emissions to net-zero by 2050 and said it would take a multibillion euro impairment charge against its oil and gas assets. 

 
Nomura: New Boss, Old Problems

Japanese bank Nomura has a new chief executive, but the structural challenges of overseas expansion with a rigid Japanese banking culture haven't changed. 

 
Centamin Rejects Endeavour Advance

Centamin has rejected Endeavour Mining's $2 billion proposal to merge, stating it doesn't adequately reflect the contribution that Centamin would make to the combined business. 

 
Sagard VC Arm Portag3 Collects $321 Million for Second Fintech Fund

Portag3 Ventures, a financial technology-focused venture capital arm of Sagard Holdings, said it has closed its second fund with 427 million Canadian dollars ($321 million). 

 
Astellas to Acquire Audentes Therapeutics in $3 Billion Deal

Astellas Pharma Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. said they reached a deal that will see Astellas acquire Audentes for $60 per share in cash. The deal has a total equity value of $3 billion. 

 
Chew on This: Gum That Promises to Help You Sleep and Make You Skinny

Gum makers are mixing everything from vitamins to candy into their recipes to give customers more incentives to pick up a pack.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:39aWE WILL WORK IT OUT : Trump calls trade dispute with France "minor"
RE
09:38aOJSC MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX RTS : Gold producer makes first trade on MOEX Precious Metals Market
PU
09:36aThe North American Bitcoin Conference Re-Engages CryptoCurrencyWire to Serve as the Official Newswire of the Longest-Running Blockchain-Focused Event
GL
09:33aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Highest calf welfare standards must be followed
PU
09:32aFrench Champagne exporters call for help over new U.S. duties threat
RE
09:31aOPEC+ expected to deepen output cuts to 1.5 million bpd - JPM
RE
09:27aEU says will seek immediate talks with U.S. over French digital tax
RE
09:23aHorizon Launches $5 Million Series A Round to Support Build Out of Global Trading Venues Powered by Horizon's Blockchain Technology
GL
09:21aAlibaba raises further $1.7 billion in over-allotted shares in HK listing
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX 600 : Trump says China trade deal might have to wait for 2020 election
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : OMV Agrees Partnership With Microsoft To Boost Digitization
3EXOR N.V. : Exor Buys Controlling Stake in La Repubblica Publisher GEDI
4COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Trump, citing U.S. farmers, slaps metal tariffs on Brazil, Argentina
5PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF : PING AN'S ONECONNECT LAUNCHES UP TO $504 MILLION U.S. IPO IN DOWN ROUND..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group