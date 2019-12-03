Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

12/03/2019 | 03:16pm EST
Bridgewater Co-CEO to Leave the Hedge Fund

Bridgewater Associates said Eileen Murray, one of its two chief executives, plans to step down, marking the culmination of a succession plan at the world's largest hedge fund. 

 
Glencore Signals 2020 Management Change

Mining giant Glencore signaled a management reshuffle next year that would pave the way for the retirement of its high-profile chief executive officer, Ivan Glasenberg. 

 
Fidelity's Asset-Management Chief to Retire in February

The head of Fidelity Investments' asset-management business, Steve Neff, will retire in February, a person familiar with the matter said. 

 
Amazon Introduces 'Plug and Play' AI Tools

The company introduced two artificial-intelligence services designed to help clients gain better insight from business data spread across multiple sources, from documents to conversations with customers. 

 
Equifax, Norsk Hydro Executives Describe Chaos After Attacks

Cyberattacks often cause pandemonium and the cleanup can take far longer than the public thinks, say executives from companies that have suffered hacks. 

 
Foreign Auto Makers Report Higher U.S. Sales

Major foreign auto makers including Toyota and Honda reported higher vehicle sales in the U.S. for November. 

 
Huawei Bolsters Public-Relations Blitz With Legal Action

Huawei Technologies has been on a public-relations blitz to convince the world that it isn't a bad actor. Now Huawei's intensified defense of its image is also being waged on a legal front. 

 
Genius Media Sues Google, Claiming Anticompetitive Use of Song Lyrics

Music website Genius Media is suing Google, alleging the search company engaged in anticompetitive behavior related to posting song lyrics online. 

 
Sprint Overcounted Subsidized  Customers for Years

Sprint has for years failed to accurately measure how many of the low-income Americans it serves through the federal Lifeline program actually use their phones, according to regulatory documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
Instagram Recruits Sports World to Sell Merchandise

Sports stars, teams and leagues have long used Instagram to promote themselves and build relationships with fans. Increasingly, they're using it to sell products, too.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.53% 1296.01 Delayed Quote.23.34%
EQUIFAX INC. -1.32% 136.42 Delayed Quote.49.94%
GLENCORE -3.86% 235.65 Delayed Quote.-15.98%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 0.03% 3105 End-of-day quote.10.89%
NORSK HYDRO ASA -0.35% 31.49 Delayed Quote.-16.86%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -0.77% 6420 End-of-day quote.30.49%
