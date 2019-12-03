Google Co-Founders Page, Brin Give Up Management Roles

Larry Page and Sergey Brin said they would hand control of Alphabet immediately to Sundar Pichai, Google's existing CEO, surrendering further control at a potential inflection point for the company.

Elon Musk Takes the Stand in Defamation Lawsuit

Elon Musk told a Los Angeles jury that a Twitter message he sent last year suggesting a man in Thailand was a pedophile wasn't, in fact, meant to connotate a dictionary definition of the word.

Salesforce Maintains Growth of Operating Earnings

Salesforce posted a fiscal third-quarter net loss after closing its biggest-ever acquisition even as its operating earnings remained on a growth track.

Wyndham Hotels Promotes Finance Exec to CFO Amid Post-Spinoff Growth Push

The Parsippany-Troy Hills, N.J.-based hotel company said Tuesday that Michele Allen, the company's treasurer and executive vice president, has been named chief financial officer. She succeeds David Wyshner, who will serve in a senior advisory role until March 1.

Glencore Signals 2020 Management Change

The mining company signaled it intends to make management changes next year that would pave the way for the retirement of its CEO, Ivan Glasenberg.

Bridgewater Co-CEO to Leave the Hedge Fund

Bridgewater Associates said Eileen Murray, one of its two chief executives, plans to step down, marking the culmination of a succession plan at the world's largest hedge fund.

Fidelity's Asset-Management Chief to Retire in February

The head of Fidelity Investments' asset-management business, Steve Neff, will retire in February and be succeeded by fellow executive Bart Grenier as the fund firm continues to deal with investors' growing appetite for low-cost index portfolios.

Equifax, Norsk Hydro Executives Describe Chaos After Attacks

Cyberattacks often cause pandemonium and the cleanup can take far longer than the public thinks, say executives from companies that have suffered hacks.

Foreign Auto Makers Report Higher U.S. Sales

Major foreign auto makers including Toyota and Honda reported higher vehicle sales in the U.S. for November.

Huawei Bolsters Public-Relations Blitz With Legal Action

Huawei Technologies has been on a public-relations blitz to convince the world that it isn't a bad actor. Now Huawei's intensified defense of its image is also being waged on a legal front.