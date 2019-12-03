Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 09:16pm EST
Google Co-Founders Page, Brin Give Up Management Roles

Larry Page and Sergey Brin said they would hand control of Alphabet immediately to Sundar Pichai, Google's existing CEO, stepping back at a potential inflection point for the company. 

 
United Airlines to Buy 50 Airbus Jets

United Airlines struck a deal to buy 50 long-range Airbus jets to replace its aging fleet of Boeing 757s, which are due to be retired in coming years. 

 
Elon Musk Takes the Stand in Defamation Lawsuit

Elon Musk told a Los Angeles jury that a Twitter message he sent last year suggesting a man in Thailand was a pedophile wasn't, in fact, meant to connotate a dictionary definition of the word. 

 
Salesforce Posts Loss After Closing Its Biggest Acquisition

Salesforce posted a fiscal third-quarter net loss after closing its biggest-ever acquisition even as customer billings remained on a growth track. 

 
Wyndham Hotels Promotes Finance Exec to CFO Amid Post-Spinoff Growth Push

The Parsippany-Troy Hills, N.J.-based hotel company said Tuesday that Michele Allen, the company's treasurer and executive vice president, has been named chief financial officer. She succeeds David Wyshner, who will serve in a senior advisory role until March 1. 

 
Glencore Signals 2020 Management Change

The mining company signaled it intends to make management changes next year that would pave the way for the retirement of its CEO, Ivan Glasenberg. 

 
Bridgewater Co-CEO to Leave the Hedge Fund

Bridgewater Associates said Eileen Murray, one of its two chief executives, plans to step down, marking the culmination of a succession plan at the world's largest hedge fund. 

 
Fidelity's Asset-Management Chief to Retire in February

The head of Fidelity Investments' asset-management business, Steve Neff, will retire in February and be succeeded by fellow executive Bart Grenier as the fund firm continues to deal with investors' growing appetite for low-cost index portfolios. 

 
Equifax, Norsk Hydro Executives Describe Chaos After Attacks

Cyberattacks often cause pandemonium and the cleanup can take far longer than the public thinks, say executives from companies that have suffered hacks. 

 
Foreign Auto Makers Report Higher U.S. Sales

Major foreign auto makers including Toyota and Honda reported higher vehicle sales in the U.S. for November.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -4.41% 124.06 Real-time Quote.47.76%
ALPHABET 0.46% 1294.74 Delayed Quote.23.90%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.87% 352.08 Delayed Quote.10.13%
EQUIFAX INC. -1.50% 136.16 Delayed Quote.48.43%
GLENCORE -3.74% 235.65 Delayed Quote.-19.12%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 0.03% 3105 End-of-day quote.10.89%
NORSK HYDRO ASA -0.35% 31.49 Delayed Quote.-16.86%
TESLA INC. 0.40% 336.2 Delayed Quote.0.62%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -0.77% 6420 End-of-day quote.30.49%
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC. -2.41% 56.3 Delayed Quote.24.09%
WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE -1.32% 47.74 Delayed Quote.34.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:47pShares slide as Trump raises specter of longer, wider trade war
RE
09:30pSouth Korea stocks fall as trade hopes wane on Trump comments
RE
09:22pChina Caixin Services PMI Hit Seven-Month High in Nov.
DJ
09:20pTrump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
RE
09:20pTrump has upended relationships with nine of 10 top U.S. trading partners
RE
09:17pSouth Korea's Hyundai Motor unveils plan to invest $52 billion over six years
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:12pJohnson & Johnson says new tests show no asbestos in Johnson's Baby Powder
RE
09:10pU.S. judge disqualifies Huawei lawyer from fraud, sanctions case
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Elon Musk testifies his 'pedo guy' tweet not meant to be taken literally
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : U.S. HAS NOT RULED OUT IMPOSING TARIFFS ON IMPORTED AUTOS: Commerce chief
4ALPHABET : Proper U.S.-China trade deal more important than timing - U.S. Commerce chief
5ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC. : ONEMAIN FINANCIAL : Names New General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group