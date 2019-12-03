Google Co-Founders Page, Brin Give Up Management Roles

Larry Page and Sergey Brin said they would hand control of Alphabet immediately to Sundar Pichai, Google's existing CEO, stepping back at a potential inflection point for the company.

Alibaba Raises Additional $1.68B via Overallotment Option in HK IPO

The e-commerce giant said it has raised an additional $1.68 billion in net proceeds after fully exercising the overallotment option for its initial public offering in Hong Kong.

Hyundai Motor to Invest $51.35 Billion by 2025

Hyundai Motor said it would invest $51.35 billion in research and development over the next six years. About one-third of the total will be spent on developing future technologies for electric and autonomous cars.

United Airlines to Buy 50 Airbus Jets

United Airlines struck a deal to buy 50 long-range Airbus jets to replace its aging fleet of Boeing 757s, which are due to be retired in coming years.

Elon Musk Takes the Stand in Defamation Lawsuit

Elon Musk told a Los Angeles jury that a Twitter message he sent last year suggesting a man in Thailand was a pedophile wasn't, in fact, meant to connotate a dictionary definition of the word.

Salesforce Posts Loss After Closing Its Biggest Acquisition

Salesforce posted a fiscal third-quarter net loss after closing its biggest-ever deal even as customer billings remained on a growth track.

Glencore Signals 2020 Management Change

The mining company signaled it intends to make management changes next year that would pave the way for the retirement of its CEO, Ivan Glasenberg.

Equifax, Norsk Hydro Executives Describe Chaos After Attacks

Cyberattacks often cause pandemonium and the cleanup can take far longer than the public thinks, say executives from companies that have suffered hacks.

Wyndham Hotels Promotes Finance Exec to CFO Amid Post-Spinoff Growth Push

The Parsippany-Troy Hills, N.J.-based hotel company said Tuesday that Michele Allen, the company's treasurer and executive vice president, has been named chief financial officer. She succeeds David Wyshner, who will serve in a senior advisory role until March 1.

Bridgewater Co-CEO to Leave the Hedge Fund

Bridgewater Associates said Eileen Murray, one of its two chief executives, plans to step down, marking the culmination of a succession plan at the world's largest hedge fund.