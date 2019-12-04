Expedia CEO, CFO Ousted in Clash With Board

Expedia Group said Chief Executive Mark Okerstrom and Chief Financial Officer Alan Pickerill have resigned after clashing with Chairman Barry Diller and the board over the online-travel company's direction.

Campbell Posts Gains in Snacks Business, but U.S. Soup Sales Cool

Campbell Soup reported gains in its snacks business for its latest quarter, but sales slipped in its namesake business.

GAM Accused of Accounting Misstatements Connected to Hedge Fund Acquisition

The Swiss stock exchange said it is seeking a sanction against the beleaguered money manager for accounting misstatements connected to a 2016 acquisition.

RBC Shifts to Expense Management as Growth Slows

Royal Bank of Canada is shifting gears to focus on curbing cost growth as lower interest rates and economic uncertainty weigh on the banks' businesses.

Here Comes the Merch: Sony Strikes Deal for Beatles Memorabilia

Sony Music Entertainment has signed an agreement to be the exclusive North American purveyor of Beatles T-shirts and other memorabilia, according to people familiar with the matter.

Google's Founders Give Up Top Jobs

Larry Page and Sergey Brin said they would hand control of Alphabet immediately to Sundar Pichai, Google's existing CEO, stepping back at a potential inflection point for the company.

Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods Hungry for China's Meat Market

Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods are considering China as their next big market for plant-based meat products, but local startups aim to leverage their own knowledge of Chinese tastes to gain an edge over the U.S. companies.

Nintendo Switch Is Finally Hitting Shelves in a Videogame Megamarket

Tencent will start selling Nintendo's Switch console in China next week, the first time the Japanese company's flagship product will be distributed officially in one of the world's largest videogame markets.

Slack Aims to Thwart Mounting Competition

Slack Technologies is due to release its third-quarter results after the bell Wednesday. Here's what you need to know.

Steer Clear of Biogen's $12 Billion Checkup

With new Alzheimer's disease drug data coming from Biogen, neither bulls nor bears can rest easy.