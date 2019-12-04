Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 05:16pm EST
Fiat Chrysler Workers to Get Better Health Care, Bigger Bonus Checks

A contract agreement at Fiat Chrysler offers workers better pay and health care for new hires and bigger profit-sharing checks, endangering the company's labor-cost advantage over its two Detroit rivals. 

 
Steve Cohen Close to Deal to Buy Majority Stake in New York Mets

The hedge-fund manager would increase his stake in the team, and current owners Fred and Jeff Wilpon would remain in their positions for five years, according to a person familiar with the matter. 

 
Wells Fargo HR Department Draws Rebuke From Top Banking Regulator

Regulator cited a backlog of employee complaints at Wells Fargo and compensation structures that don't do enough to prevent the kind of behavior that led to its 2016 fake-account scandal. 

 
Alphabet Rallies After Leadership Shuffle

Alphabet shares had their best day in weeks after the co-founders of Google unexpectedly stepped down from active management. 

 
Fund Manager M&G Blocks Selling Shares in U.K. Property Fund

M&G on Wednesday blocked investors from cashing out of a $3 billion property fund, as a wave of pain among retailer tenants hammered the fund's holdings. 

 
Chesapeake Bonds Rally on Refinancing Efforts

Chesapeake Energy's bonds and shares rallied after the natural gas producer said that it is launching a set of refinancing and exchange transactions. 

 
Delayed MAX Prompts Ryanair to Cut Jobs, Close Bases

Ryanair Holdings said it would cut jobs and close two bases as it warned traffic growth would slow next year because of new delays in deliveries of its first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft 

 
Insys Creditors Can Begin Voting on Chapter 11 Plan

Opioid maker Insys Therapeutics faced tough questioning from a bankruptcy judge Wednesday over its plan to bar shareholders from suing anyone involved in the company's demise. 

 
Expedia CEO, CFO Ousted in Clash With Diller, Board

Expedia Group's chief executive and finance chief were forced to resign after clashing with Chairman Barry Diller and the board over the direction of the travel company. 

 
Salesforce and the Art of No Deal

The acquisitive company may take a pause, but deals will remain a core part of its strategy.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:40pRegulators See Nonbank Mortgage Firms as Potential Risk to U.S. Financial System
DJ
05:38pUtilities Up As PG&E Rallies -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:35pJAMES LANKFORD : Oklahoma Delegation Unites to Urge Passage of USMCA
PU
05:33pCommunications Services Up On Increased Risk Appetite -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:32pPeloton says encouraged by some support despite Christmas ad criticism
RE
05:32pTech Up Slightly On Hopes Of Phase One Deal -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:29pFinancials Up Sharply On U.S.-China Optimism -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:17pConsumer Cos Up As Trade-Deal Hopes Offset Mixed Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2TRELLEBORG : TRELLEBORG : Sweden's Trelleborg to restructure, flags $332 million impairment in fourth-quarter
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google co-founders step aside as Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet
4M&C SAATCHI PLC : M&C SAATCHI : shares sink on latest profit warning, accounting woes
5GLENCORE : Glencore to Change 'Old Guard' Ahead Of CEO Transition -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group