Fiat Chrysler Workers to Get Better Health Care, Bigger Bonus Checks

A contract agreement at Fiat Chrysler offers workers better pay and health care for new hires and bigger profit-sharing checks, endangering the company's labor-cost advantage over its two Detroit rivals.

Steve Cohen Close to Deal to Buy Majority Stake in New York Mets

The hedge-fund manager would increase his stake in the team, and current owners Fred and Jeff Wilpon would remain in their positions for five years, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Wells Fargo HR Department Draws Rebuke From Top Banking Regulator

Regulator cited a backlog of employee complaints at Wells Fargo and compensation structures that don't do enough to prevent the kind of behavior that led to its 2016 fake-account scandal.

Alphabet Rallies After Leadership Shuffle

Alphabet shares had their best day in weeks after the co-founders of Google unexpectedly stepped down from active management.

Fund Manager M&G Blocks Selling Shares in U.K. Property Fund

M&G on Wednesday blocked investors from cashing out of a $3 billion property fund, as a wave of pain among retailer tenants hammered the fund's holdings.

Chesapeake Bonds Rally on Refinancing Efforts

Chesapeake Energy's bonds and shares rallied after the natural gas producer said that it is launching a set of refinancing and exchange transactions.

Delayed MAX Prompts Ryanair to Cut Jobs, Close Bases

Ryanair Holdings said it would cut jobs and close two bases as it warned traffic growth would slow next year because of new delays in deliveries of its first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

Insys Creditors Can Begin Voting on Chapter 11 Plan

Opioid maker Insys Therapeutics faced tough questioning from a bankruptcy judge Wednesday over its plan to bar shareholders from suing anyone involved in the company's demise.

Expedia CEO, CFO Ousted in Clash With Diller, Board

Expedia Group's chief executive and finance chief were forced to resign after clashing with Chairman Barry Diller and the board over the direction of the travel company.

Salesforce and the Art of No Deal

The acquisitive company may take a pause, but deals will remain a core part of its strategy.