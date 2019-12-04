Judge Approves Millions in Bonuses for Purdue Pharma Employees

A bankruptcy judge approved millions of dollars in bonus and incentive payments for a group of employees of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma.

Fiat Chrysler Workers to Get Better Health Care, Bigger Bonus Checks

A contract agreement at Fiat Chrysler offers workers better pay and health care for new hires and bigger profit-sharing checks, endangering the company's labor-cost advantage over its two Detroit rivals.

Slack Raises Outlook After Winning New Corporate Customers

Slack Technologies raised its full-year outlook and said it added more large corporate users for its workplace-collaboration software in the last quarter.

Alphabet Rallies After Leadership Shuffle

Alphabet shares had their best day in weeks after the co-founders of Google unexpectedly stepped down from active management.

Newsom Slams PG&E Insurance Deal as Wildfire Settlement Takes Shape

Nancy Mitchell, the lawyer representing the governor, said Gov. Newsom wants assurances that PG&E will come out of bankruptcy financially stable, with cash to invest in new technology and improved safety practices.

Human Capital Nears Close of $75 Million Fund

The new fund will be the third fund for Armaan Ali and Baris Akis, who initially raised a $5 million fund as undergraduates at Stanford University in 2015.

Fund Manager M&G Blocks Selling Shares in U.K. Property Fund

M&G on Wednesday blocked investors from cashing out of a $3 billion property fund, as a wave of pain among retailer tenants hammered the fund's holdings.

Banking Regulator Rebukes Wells Fargo's HR Operations

Regulator cited a backlog of employee complaints at Wells Fargo and compensation structures that don't do enough to prevent the kind of behavior that led to its 2016 fake-account scandal.

Bharti Airtel Plans $3 Bln Fundraise After Telecoms Fees Ruling

Bharti Airtel Ltd. said it is planning to raise $3 billion through a mix of equity and debt issuance, as it seeks to mobilize resources to prepare for the possible payment of overdue levies and interest to India's government.

Steven Cohen Nears Deal to Buy Majority Stake in New York Mets

Billionaire Steven A. Cohen is close to an agreement to purchase a majority stake in the New York Mets from Fred and Jeff Wilpon, a move that would give the hedge-fund manager control over a prominent baseball franchise.