Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 09:16pm EST
Judge Approves Millions in Bonuses for Purdue Pharma Employees

A bankruptcy judge approved millions of dollars in bonus and incentive payments for a group of employees of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma. 

 
Fiat Chrysler Workers to Get Better Health Care, Bigger Bonus Checks

A contract agreement at Fiat Chrysler offers workers better pay and health care for new hires and bigger profit-sharing checks, endangering the company's labor-cost advantage over its two Detroit rivals. 

 
Slack Raises Outlook After Winning New Corporate Customers

Slack Technologies raised its full-year outlook and said it added more large corporate users for its workplace-collaboration software in the last quarter. 

 
Alphabet Rallies After Leadership Shuffle

Alphabet shares had their best day in weeks after the co-founders of Google unexpectedly stepped down from active management. 

 
Newsom Slams PG&E Insurance Deal as Wildfire Settlement Takes Shape

Nancy Mitchell, the lawyer representing the governor, said Gov. Newsom wants assurances that PG&E will come out of bankruptcy financially stable, with cash to invest in new technology and improved safety practices. 

 
Human Capital Nears Close of $75 Million Fund

The new fund will be the third fund for Armaan Ali and Baris Akis, who initially raised a $5 million fund as undergraduates at Stanford University in 2015. 

 
Fund Manager M&G Blocks Selling Shares in U.K. Property Fund

M&G on Wednesday blocked investors from cashing out of a $3 billion property fund, as a wave of pain among retailer tenants hammered the fund's holdings. 

 
Banking Regulator Rebukes Wells Fargo's HR Operations

Regulator cited a backlog of employee complaints at Wells Fargo and compensation structures that don't do enough to prevent the kind of behavior that led to its 2016 fake-account scandal. 

 
Bharti Airtel Plans $3 Bln Fundraise After Telecoms Fees Ruling

Bharti Airtel Ltd. said it is planning to raise $3 billion through a mix of equity and debt issuance, as it seeks to mobilize resources to prepare for the possible payment of overdue levies and interest to India's government. 

 
Steven Cohen Nears Deal to Buy Majority Stake in New York Mets

Billionaire Steven A. Cohen is close to an agreement to purchase a majority stake in the New York Mets from Fred and Jeff Wilpon, a move that would give the hedge-fund manager control over a prominent baseball franchise.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:14pAMAZON FACES U.S. ANTITRUST SCRUTINY ON CLOUD BUSINESS : Bloomberg
RE
09:59pChina central bank will conduct MLF operations to roll over maturity on Friday - traders
RE
09:58pJapan unveils $120 billion fiscal boost to fight external risks, post-Olympics slump
RE
09:52pJapan unveils $120 billion fiscal boost to fight external risks, post-Olympics slump
RE
09:46pBeijing envoy warns of 'destructive forces' trying to undermine U.S.-China ties
RE
09:42pBOJ'S HARADA : Must continue current easing for prices, interest rates to rise
RE
09:41pTrump says Huawei is a security risk as NATO seeks secure 5G
RE
09:37pNikkei bounces back on trade deal hopes, steelmakers shine
RE
09:35pALLIANCE FOR AMERICAN MANUFACTURING : Can President Trump Deliver on His Promise to Create Millions of Manufacturing Jobs?
PU
09:27pELON MUSK : British cave explorer felt 'branded a pedophile' by Elon Musk tweet
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. : PELOTON INTERACTIVE : says encouraged by some support despite Christmas ad critici..
2Oil steadies after price jump; investors wait on OPEC meetings
3Britain, EU expected to agree free trade deal, cable to gain - Reuters poll
4UAW union leaders recommend approval of Fiat Chrysler labor deal
5WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED : WHITEHAVEN COAL : Updated FY20 Guidance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group