News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

12/05/2019 | 07:16am EST
Huawei Unveils Latest Legal Challenge Against the U.S.

Huawei Technologies filed a fresh legal challenge against the U.S., seeking to block a Federal Communications Commission decision last month that further restricts the Chinese telecom giant's ability to operate there. 

 
A Bumpy Road for Electric Vehicles in China

Beijing wants lots of electric vehicles, but no longer wants to pay for them. Car makers risk having to foot the bill instead. 

 
Judge Approves Millions in Bonuses for Purdue Pharma Employees

A bankruptcy judge approved millions of dollars in bonus and incentive payments for a group of employees of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma. 

 
New Problems With Takata Air Bags Prompt Recall of 1.4 Million Cars

Auto makers will likely recall 1.4 million cars after new problems were discovered with air bags produced in the 1990s by Takata Corporation, opening another front in the already giant effort to make sure drivers are safe from some devices made by the company. 

 
Fiat Chrysler Workers to Get Better Health Care, Bigger Bonus Checks

A contract agreement at Fiat Chrysler offers workers better pay and health care for new hires and bigger profit-sharing checks, endangering the company's labor-cost advantage over its two Detroit rivals. 

 
Slack Raises Outlook After Winning New Corporate Customers

Slack Technologies raised its full-year outlook and said it added more large corporate users for its workplace-collaboration software in the last quarter. 

 
Alphabet Rallies After Leadership Shuffle

Alphabet shares had their best day in weeks after the co-founders of Google unexpectedly stepped down from active management. 

 
Newsom Slams PG&E Insurance Deal as Wildfire Settlement Takes Shape

Nancy Mitchell, the lawyer representing the governor, said Gov. Gavin Newsom wants assurances that PG&E will come out of bankruptcy financially stable, with cash to invest in new technology and improved safety practices. 

 
Human Capital Nears Close of $75 Million Fund

The new fund will be the third fund for Armaan Ali and Baris Akis, who initially raised a $5 million fund as undergraduates at Stanford University in 2015. 

 
Fund Manager M&G Blocks Selling Shares in U.K. Property Fund

M&G on Wednesday blocked investors from cashing out of a $3 billion property fund, as a wave of pain among retailer tenants hammered the fund's holdings.

