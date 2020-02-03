Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

02/03/2020
Facebook Names Dropbox CEO Drew Houston to Board

Mr. Houston, a friend of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg who has credited him with providing valuable advice on running Dropbox, joins the board as an independent director. 

 
Google Parent Posts Weak Earnings but Unveils YouTube, Cloud Results

Alphabet shared financial results for the first time for a number of its operations, but the new disclosures failed to distract investors from disappointing performance in its core advertising business. 

 
Disney to Bring 'Hamilton' to Movie Theaters

The blockbuster Broadway musical will reach the big screen next year with the original Broadway cast, including Lin-Manuel Miranda. 

 
Starboard Takes Stake in Prepaid Debit-Card Firm Green Dot

Activist investor Starboard Value has built a roughly 9% position in prepaid card company Green Dot, according to an SEC filing. 

 
FTC Sues to Block Shaving Merger

The Federal Trade Commission sued to block a $1.37 billion deal in which the maker of Schick razors sought to buy upstart rival Harry's. 

 
Former Aetna CEO Says He Is Being Pushed Off CVS Board

Mark Bertolini had joined the CVS Health board after the November 2018 closing of the company's deal to buy Aetna. CVS said it was reducing the number of board members following corporate governance best practices. 

 
Disney's Fox Strategy Comes Into Focus as Executives Quit

Walt Disney is drawing up a new script for the entertainment assets it acquired from 21st Century Fox. Last week, the heads of the Hulu streaming platform and the Twentieth Century movie studio departed. 

 
Citigroup Suspends Trader for Stealing Cafeteria Food

Junk-bond trader Paras Shah allegedly took food repeatedly from office cafeteria without paying. 

 
Worldline Strikes $8.6 Billion Deal to Create Payments Giant

Fintech company Worldline agrees to acquire rival Ingenico for $8.6 billion, the biggest global deal of the year so far, creating a giant in the European payments sector. 

 
Tribune CEO Leaves After a Year

Tribune Publishing has named Finance Chief Terry Jimenez as its chief executive, succeeding Timothy P. Knight, who will leave the company at the end of this month after a year in the top job.

