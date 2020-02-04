Clorox Punished for Raising Glad Prices

The company said its quarterly sales were hurt by retailers' decisions to cut back on shelf space for Glad products in response to higher prices.

Disney Reports More Than 26 Million Subscribers to Disney+

The subscription service more than doubled its user base in its first three months, marking Disney's emergence as a formidable contender in the increasingly crowded streaming market.

Ford's Operating Income Falls by Two-Thirds

The auto maker's fourth-quarter operating income sank by two-thirds, and it issued a lower-than-expected profit outlook for 2020, the latest signs of trouble for Chief Executive Jim Hackett's turnaround plan.

Match Posts Higher Profit Boosted by Tinder, Affirms Revenue Projections

Match Group Inc. said full-year revenue topped $2 billion, fueled by growth in Tinder, and affirmed its revenue outlook for mid- to high-teen growth.

Macy's to Close 125 Stores, Exit Weakest Malls

The department-store operator is cutting back in an admission that a fifth of its locations cannot thrive as shoppers buy more online and make fewer trips to malls.

Forever 21 Bankruptcy Sale Dashes Creditor Hopes

The judge presiding over Forever 21 Inc.'s bankruptcy approved an $81 million opening bid for the fast-fashion retailer's assets that has vendors fearful of taking heavy losses.

Snap Adds Users, Though Guidance Disappoints

Snapchat's parent reported quarterly growth in users and revenue, indicating the company is managing to carve out a larger role for its messaging app even in the face of strong competition.

Best Buy Says CEO Will Stay in Her Job

The company concluded a board-led investigation into Chief Executive Corie Barry on allegations she had an inappropriate romantic relationship with a fellow former executive.

Chipotle Reports Sales Gains As Costs Rise

Chipotle Mexican Grill said sales accelerated in the fourth quarter, but major expenses are also rising at the burrito chain.

PG&E Wins Court Approval on Bankruptcy Pact with Bondholders

PG&E won court approval of a settlement with bondholders that had threatened to derail its bankruptcy strategy.