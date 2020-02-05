Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/05/2020 | 05:16am EST
Siemens Backs Guidance Despite Slow Quarter

Siemens said its adjusted earnings fell to EUR1.43 billion in the first quarter, while its industrial profit margin declined to 7.3% after a weak performance from its energy businesses, but the company backed its guidance. 

 
BNP Paribas Cuts Key Profit Target

UPDATED: BNP Paribas posted a 28% rise in fourth quarter net profit to EUR1.85 billion, matching forecasts, but trimmed its return on tangible equity estimate for 2020 to 10%. 

 
ABB Profits Rise But Headwinds Persist

ABB said its net profit for the fourth quarter rose to $325 million but revenue and order fell as the company said it faced slowing industrial demand and market headwinds. 

 
Vodafone Forecasts Improved Sales

Vodafone posted 6.8% rise in third quarter sales and said it expects an improvement in organic service revenue--a key metric which tracks sales of telecom services. 

 
Imperial Brands Seen Hit by FDA Ban

Imperial Brands warned that revenue for 2020 will be virtually unchanged from this year and that profits will take a hit from a US ban on certain vaping products. 

 
NYSE Owner Makes Offer to Buy eBay

Intercontinental Exchange has made a takeover offer for eBay that could value the sprawling online marketplace at more than $30 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. EBay's shares rose nearly 9%. 

 
Snap Adds Users, Though Guidance Disappoints

Snapchat's parent reported quarterly growth in users and revenue, indicating the company is managing to carve out a larger role for its messaging app even in the face of strong competition. 

 
Disney Reports More Than 28 Million Subscribers to Disney+

The subscription service more than doubled its user base in its first three months, marking Disney's emergence as a formidable contender in the increasingly crowded streaming market. 

 
Clorox Punished for Raising Glad Prices

The company said its quarterly sales were hurt by retailers' decisions to cut back on shelf space for Glad products in response to higher prices. 

 
Ford's Operating Income Falls by Two-Thirds

The auto maker's fourth-quarter operating income sank by two-thirds, and it issued a lower-than-expected profit outlook for 2020, the latest signs of trouble for Chief Executive Jim Hackett's turnaround plan.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BNP PARIBAS 0.66% 49.625 Real-time Quote.-6.70%
EBAY INC. 8.78% 37.41 Delayed Quote.3.60%
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC -7.58% 1804.6 Delayed Quote.4.51%
SIEMENS AG 0.87% 113.94 Delayed Quote.-3.05%
THE CLOROX COMPANY 4.99% 163.62 Delayed Quote.6.57%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 0.68% 152.32 Delayed Quote.3.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:31aWORLD FIRST UK : Sterling bounces off the bottom
PU
05:31aChina's Zhejiang to prioritise restarts at key exporters, manufacturers after virus lockdown
RE
05:27aEuro zone shopping plunges at Christmas as growth slows
RE
05:22aTrump touts stock market's record run, but who benefits?
RE
05:21aQatar Airways in talks to buy 49% RwandAir stake, interested in increasing LATAM investment
RE
05:19aUKRAINE : Coronavirus is not disrupting grain exports to China
RE
05:16aUK economy's post-election rebound strengthens in January - PMI
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:13aOil jumps 3% on reports of effective coronavirus drug
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ford shares dive after carmaker posts fourth-quarter loss, disappointing 2020 outlook
2INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC : British commercial property back on the investment map
3SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Earnings Release and Financial Results Q1 FY 2020
4PANASONIC CORPORATION : 'Giga Texas?' Musk asks Twitter users to vote on new gigafactory
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney Reports More Than 26 Million Subscribers to New Streaming Ser..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group