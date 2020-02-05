Siemens Backs Guidance Despite Slow Quarter

Siemens said its adjusted earnings fell to EUR1.43 billion in the first quarter, while its industrial profit margin declined to 7.3% after a weak performance from its energy businesses, but the company backed its guidance.

BNP Paribas Cuts Key Profit Target

UPDATED: BNP Paribas posted a 28% rise in fourth quarter net profit to EUR1.85 billion, matching forecasts, but trimmed its return on tangible equity estimate for 2020 to 10%.

ABB Profits Rise But Headwinds Persist

ABB said its net profit for the fourth quarter rose to $325 million but revenue and order fell as the company said it faced slowing industrial demand and market headwinds.

Vodafone Forecasts Improved Sales

Vodafone posted 6.8% rise in third quarter sales and said it expects an improvement in organic service revenue--a key metric which tracks sales of telecom services.

Imperial Brands Seen Hit by FDA Ban

Imperial Brands warned that revenue for 2020 will be virtually unchanged from this year and that profits will take a hit from a US ban on certain vaping products.

NYSE Owner Makes Offer to Buy eBay

Intercontinental Exchange has made a takeover offer for eBay that could value the sprawling online marketplace at more than $30 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. EBay's shares rose nearly 9%.

Snap Adds Users, Though Guidance Disappoints

Snapchat's parent reported quarterly growth in users and revenue, indicating the company is managing to carve out a larger role for its messaging app even in the face of strong competition.

Disney Reports More Than 28 Million Subscribers to Disney+

The subscription service more than doubled its user base in its first three months, marking Disney's emergence as a formidable contender in the increasingly crowded streaming market.

Clorox Punished for Raising Glad Prices

The company said its quarterly sales were hurt by retailers' decisions to cut back on shelf space for Glad products in response to higher prices.

Ford's Operating Income Falls by Two-Thirds

The auto maker's fourth-quarter operating income sank by two-thirds, and it issued a lower-than-expected profit outlook for 2020, the latest signs of trouble for Chief Executive Jim Hackett's turnaround plan.