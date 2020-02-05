Log in
02/05/2020 | 11:16pm EST
Peloton Posts Quarterly Loss, Higher Revenue

Peloton Interactive reported a loss and higher revenue for its second quarter, while boosting its expectations for subscribers. 

 
Fox Puts Super Bowl Ad Revenue at  $600 Million

CEO Lachlan Murdoch also touts the strength of Fox News in discussing the television and cable company's latest quarterly results. 

 
Qualcomm Reports Higher Revenue, Issues Mixed Outlook

The chip maker's sales were $5.08 billion during the quarter ended in December, up 5% compared with the same period the year prior. 

 
Grubhub Spends to Draw In More Diners

The food-delivery company reported a loss in its most recent quarter, evidence of the pressure industry competitors face in vying for customers with discounts and expansion efforts. 

 
Anheuser-Busch InBev CFO Felipe Dutra to Step Down

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA said longtime finance chief Felipe Dutra will step down as part of a management shake-up at the Belgium-based brewer. 

 
GM and Ford Face Slowing Demand as Tesla Revs Up

The Detroit auto makers provided tepid outlooks that give little optimism for the year ahead to investors who are increasingly betting on electric-vehicle maker Tesla as the car company of the future. 

 
LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner to Step Down in June

Mr. Weiner has been CEO for a little more than 11 years. In his new role as executive chairman he will report to the CEO of Microsoft, which owns LinkedIn. 

 
Insurers' Profits Rise on Disaster Claim Decline, Premium Growth

Chubb and Allstate posted strong gains in fourth-quarter net income as their core insurance operations benefited from fewer catastrophe claims. Prudential profit also rose, despite a sales decline in some products. 

 
Credit Suisse Shareholders Pressure Chairman to Support CEO in Spying Scandal

Three Credit Swiss shareholders urged its chairman to publicly support Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam or resign, as a scandal over the surveillance of executives threatens to split Credit Suisse's leadership. 

 
Mattress Seller Casper Prices IPO at Low End of Expected Range

The mattress seller priced its IPO at $12, the low end of its already slashed range. It is the latest sign that the path to public ownership remains treacherous for unprofitable startups.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHUBB LIMITED 7.15% 165.33 Delayed Quote.6.21%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 1.53% 12.61 Delayed Quote.-5.23%
FOX CORPORATION 1.68% 38.67 Delayed Quote.2.59%
GRUBHUB INC. -0.66% 55.6 Delayed Quote.14.31%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.12% 179.9 Delayed Quote.14.08%
NEWS CORPORATION 1.99% 14.085 Delayed Quote.-0.39%
PRUDENTIAL PLC 2.29% 1427.5 Delayed Quote.-1.48%
QUALCOMM 2.23% 90.91 Delayed Quote.3.04%
TESLA INC. -17.18% 734.7 Delayed Quote.112.05%
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION 3.94% 124.67 Delayed Quote.6.67%
