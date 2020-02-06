Huawei Sues Verizon in U.S. Over Patents

The Chinese telecom giant filed a lawsuit against the U.S. carrier, demanding it pay fees for the use of a dozen patents in its networks, escalating their long-simmering dispute.

Nokia Delivers Profit Beat, Cautions on Competition

Nokia posted a better-than-expected fourth-quarter net profit of EUR821 million as operators continued spending on 5G networks, but cautioned that competition in the market remains intense.

ArcelorMittal More Upbeat on Demand Outlook

ArcelorMittal posted above-forecast underlying earnings of $925 million, lower than last year, but said it's more optimistic about demand in its core markets.

UniCredit Revenue Rises, Ahead of Views

UniCredit fourth quarter revenue rose to EUR4.85 billion, beating analysts' forecasts, as fees and trading income boosted earnings, though the bank swung to a net loss due to one-offs and provisions.

SocGen Sees Profits Rising

Societe Generale failed to give an updated forecast for one of its key profit targets but said it expects higher profits this year thanks to a slight rise in revenue and lower operating expenses.

Anheuser-Busch InBev CFO Felipe Dutra to Step Down

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA said longtime finance chief Felipe Dutra will step down as part of a management shake-up at the Belgium-based brewer.

Peloton Posts Quarterly Loss, Higher Revenue

Peloton Interactive reported a loss and higher revenue for its second quarter, while boosting its expectations for subscribers.

Fox Puts Super Bowl Ad Revenue at $600 Million

CEO Lachlan Murdoch also touts the strength of Fox News in discussing the television and cable company's latest quarterly results.

LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner to Step Down in June

Mr. Weiner has been CEO for a little more than 11 years. In his new role as executive chairman he will report to the CEO of Microsoft, which owns LinkedIn.

Toyota Motor's Net Profit Quadrupled in Third Quarter

Toyota Motor Corp. said its third-quarter net profit more than quadrupled, thanks to higher earnings from its North American and European operations and a reversal of valuation losses from securities holdings recorded a year earlier.