MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

02/06/2020 | 01:16pm EST
Estée Lauder Cuts Profit Goals as Coronavirus Slows Travel Sales

Estée Lauder cut profit expectations, saying China's viral outbreak will mar sales to travelers and Chinese consumers, which have been major growth drivers for the beauty giant. 

 
Attorney General Barr Suggests U.S. Firms Take Financial Interest in Huawei Rivals

The U.S. and its allies should consider countering the might of China's Huawei Technologies by taking a financial interest in competitors Nokia and Ericsson, Attorney General William Barr said. 

 
Hargreaves Lansdown Co-Founder to Sell GBP500 Mln in Shares

The co-founder of Hargreaves Lansdown intends to sell around GBP500 million pounds worth of shares in the company, although Hargreaves intends to remain a "significant shareholder for the longer term," Barclays said. 

 
Casper Sleep Shares Jump on First Day of Trading

Casper shares rose on their first day of trading, opening more than $2 above the company's public offering price. 

 
Tyson Posts Higher Earnings, But Sales Still Miss Forecasts

The meat processor said a disease affecting hogs in China helped results in its latest quarter, but the company still reported weaker-than-expected sales. 

 
Kellogg Lowers Expectations for 2020

The food maker provided a sober outlook for profit and sales this year, as it invests more in snacks and works to rejuvenate struggling cereal brands. 

 
EU Deepens Antitrust Inquiry Into Facebook's Data Practices

Authorities have sought documents related to the social media company's alleged efforts to identify and squash potential rivals, deepening an EU preliminary probe into Facebook, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Fiat Chrysler's Profit Rises as North American Business Booms

Fiat Chrysler reported an increase in fourth-quarter profit, primarily from strong sales in North America, offsetting weakness in its markets in the rest of the world and as it faces a tough year for new vehicle sales in the U.S. 

 
Deutsche Bank Shares Rally on Capital Group Stake

Deutsche Bank shares rallied after Capital Group, a large Los Angeles-based investment management firm, disclosed that it has built a 3.1% stake in the German bank. 

 
Twitter Costs Weigh on Earnings Despite Record Sales

The social-media company issued a muted outlook for the current quarter and warned that costs in 2020 would continue to rise.

