02/06/2020 | 03:16pm EST
Elliott Builds Stake of More Than $2.5 Billion in SoftBank

Activist fund pushes for stock buybacks and for the tech giant to improve corporate governance to boost share price. 

 
Juul Raises $700 Million From Investors

Juul Labs Inc. has raised more than $700 million in convertible debt to fund its operations, as the e-cigarette maker confronts increasing financial and regulatory pressures. 

 
Google to Triple Its Canadian Workforce

The Alphabet unit is hiring at its Stadia gaming studio and for cloud computing and artificial intelligence projects, as Canada has become fertile ground for tech companies looking for talent. 

 
Meredith Shares Rally as Publishing Giant Digests Time Inc.

Investors drove up shares of Meredith after the largest U.S. magazine publisher posted a jump in profit for the December quarter, suggesting it is getting its arms around its acquisition of Time. 

 
Engie Says Board Won't Reappoint Isabelle Kocher as CEO

The board of Engie SA on Wednesday said it wouldn't reappoint Chief Executive Isabelle Kocher at its next shareholder meeting. 

 
Estée Lauder Cuts Profit Goals as Coronavirus Slows Travel Sales

Estée Lauder cut profit expectations, saying China's viral outbreak will mar sales to travelers and Chinese consumers, which have been major growth drivers for the beauty giant. 

 
Attorney General Barr Suggests U.S. Firms Take Financial Interest in Huawei Rivals

The U.S. and its allies should consider countering the might of China's Huawei Technologies by taking a financial interest in competitors Nokia and Ericsson, Attorney General William Barr said. 

 
Hargreaves Lansdown Co-Founder to Sell GBP500 Mln in Shares

The co-founder of Hargreaves Lansdown intends to sell around GBP500 million pounds worth of shares in the company, although Hargreaves intends to remain a "significant shareholder for the longer term," Barclays said. 

 
Casper Sleep Shares Jump on First Day of Trading

Casper shares rose on their first day of trading, opening more than $2 above the company's public offering price. 

 
Tyson Feels Weight of Lower Poultry Prices

The meat processor's chicken profit fell by more than half in the latest quarter, as growing U.S. chicken production helped suppress poultry prices. The company's overall profit rose 1%.

