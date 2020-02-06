News Corp Posts Lower Profit, Revenue

The media company contended with a sluggish economy in Australia, softness in its book-publishing unit and foreign-currency headwinds in the latest quarter.

Elliott Builds Stake of More Than $2.5 Billion in SoftBank

Activist fund pushes for stock buybacks and for the tech giant to improve corporate governance to boost share price.

T-Mobile Projects More Customer Gains in 2020

T-Mobile US Inc. maintained a positive view of its prospects in the wireless marketplace as a potentially game-changing court verdict loomed over the company.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. said that Chief Executive Terry Booth is retiring, amid layoffs and a restructuring aimed at cutting costs.

Warner Music Group Files for IPO

Access Industries Inc.'s Warner Music Group filed documents to sell shares to the public amid a streaming-fueled resurgence in the music industry.

N.J. Jury Orders J&J to Pay $750 Million in Punitive Damages in Latest Baby Powder Verdict

A New Jersey state jury ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $750 million in punitive damages to four people who said their use of the company's talcum powders caused a rare cancer. The judge presiding over the trial said she planned to reduce the punitive award to $186.5 million.

NYSE Owner Abandons Potential eBay Deal

Intercontinental Exchange said it was abandoning its pursuit of eBay after the New York Stock Exchange parent's investors pushed back against the move.

Kimmeridge Energy Hires Veteran Wellington Management Analyst Mark Viviano

The hiring is a sign of the pressure traditional money managers are under to become more active.

Uber Moves Closer to Profitability as Revenue Climbs

Uber said it would reach a measure of profitability a year sooner than it previously expected, as growth in ride hailing and food delivery boosted the company's top line in the fourth quarter.

Canadian Court Is Urged to Rule Facebook Broke Privacy Laws

Canada's main privacy watchdog asked a court to hold hearings on Facebook's privacy practices and force the social-media company to change the way it handles users' personal information.