News Corp Posts Lower Profit, Revenue

The media company contended with a sluggish economy in Australia, softness in its book-publishing unit and foreign-currency headwinds in the latest quarter.

Elliott Builds Stake of More Than $2.5 Billion in SoftBank

Activist fund pushes for stock buybacks and for the tech giant to improve corporate governance to boost share price.

Juul Raises $700 Million From Investors

Juul Labs has raised more than $700 million in convertible debt to fund its operations, as the e-cigarette maker confronts increasing financial and regulatory pressures.

Warner Music Group Files for IPO

Access Industries Inc.'s Warner Music Group filed documents to sell shares to the public amid a streaming-fueled resurgence in the music industry.

Pinterest's Revenue Topped $1 Billion in 2019

A bet on online shopping sent Pinterest's revenue above $1 billion in 2019, with a 46% increase in the final quarter of the year.

T-Mobile Projects More Customer Gains in 2020

T-Mobile US Inc. maintained a positive view of its prospects in the wireless marketplace as a potentially game-changing court verdict loomed over the company.

N.J. Jury Orders J&J to Pay $750 Million in Punitive Damages in Latest Baby Powder Verdict

A New Jersey state jury ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $750 million in punitive damages to four people who said their use of the company's talcum powders caused a rare cancer. The judge presiding over the trial said she planned to reduce the punitive award to $186.5 million.

General Catalyst Raising $2.3 Billion for New Funds

General Catalyst is joining numerous venture firms in the market for new and larger funds this year, according to people familiar with the situation.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. said that Chief Executive Terry Booth is retiring, amid layoffs and a restructuring aimed at cutting costs.

Bankrupt Candy Retailer Lolli & Pops Approved for Sale to TerraMar Capital

The investment firm poised to buy Lolli & Pops out of bankruptcy plans to keep a "significant portion" of the candy retailer's 69 U.S. stores open while diversifying the business into e-commerce and wholesale.