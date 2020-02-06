Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 09:16pm EST
News Corp Posts Lower Profit, Revenue

The media company contended with a sluggish economy in Australia, softness in its book-publishing unit and foreign-currency headwinds in the latest quarter. 

 
Elliott Builds Stake of More Than $2.5 Billion in SoftBank

Activist fund pushes for stock buybacks and for the tech giant to improve corporate governance to boost share price. 

 
Juul Raises $700 Million From Investors

Juul Labs has raised more than $700 million in convertible debt to fund its operations, as the e-cigarette maker confronts increasing financial and regulatory pressures. 

 
Warner Music Group Files for IPO

Access Industries Inc.'s Warner Music Group filed documents to sell shares to the public amid a streaming-fueled resurgence in the music industry. 

 
Pinterest's Revenue Topped $1 Billion  in 2019

A bet on online shopping sent Pinterest's revenue above $1 billion in 2019, with a 46% increase in the final quarter of the year. 

 
T-Mobile Projects More Customer Gains in 2020

T-Mobile US Inc. maintained a positive view of its prospects in the wireless marketplace as a potentially game-changing court verdict loomed over the company. 

 
N.J. Jury Orders J&J to Pay $750 Million in Punitive Damages in Latest Baby Powder Verdict

A New Jersey state jury ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $750 million in punitive damages to four people who said their use of the company's talcum powders caused a rare cancer. The judge presiding over the trial said she planned to reduce the punitive award to $186.5 million. 

 
General Catalyst Raising $2.3 Billion for New Funds

General Catalyst is joining numerous venture firms in the market for new and larger funds this year, according to people familiar with the situation.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. said that Chief Executive Terry Booth is retiring, amid layoffs and a restructuring aimed at cutting costs. 

 
Bankrupt Candy Retailer Lolli & Pops Approved for Sale to TerraMar Capital

The investment firm poised to buy Lolli & Pops out of bankruptcy plans to keep a "significant portion" of the candy retailer's 69 U.S. stores open while diversifying the business into e-commerce and wholesale.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURORA CANNABIS INC. -5.16% 2.665 Delayed Quote.1.43%
CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC. -2.24% 1.31 Delayed Quote.13.33%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION -2.16% 28.15 Delayed Quote.8.79%
CRONOS GROUP INC. -3.51% 9.34 Delayed Quote.-0.80%
HEXO CORP. -1.13% 1.75 Delayed Quote.-12.56%
NEWS CORPORATION 2.73% 14.47 Delayed Quote.2.33%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 3.28% 4727 End-of-day quote.0.87%
T-MOBILE US 1.20% 82.77 Delayed Quote.4.30%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. 0.00% 0.67 Delayed Quote.-6.67%
THE SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY, INC. -1.02% 0.485 Delayed Quote.-22.22%
TILRAY, INC. 1.08% 17.78 Delayed Quote.3.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:06pRally in stocks runs out of steam as coronavirus toll climbs
RE
10:04pRally in stocks runs out of steam as coronavirus toll climbs
RE
09:59pViacomCBS to launch new streaming platform
RE
09:48pKIN MINING NL : Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West
PU
09:45pJapan PM Abe orders government to take steps to mitigate virus impact on economy
RE
09:38pPinterest shares surge as revenue, user adds beat estimates
RE
09:31pDollar up before payrolls, yuan slips on China virus woes
RE
09:29pDollar up before payrolls, yuan slips on China virus woes
RE
09:28pAgriculture companies say will cooperate in Canadian antitrust probe
RE
09:27pALEX GORSKY : Jury orders Johnson & Johnson to pay $750 million in New Jersey talc case
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia backs OPEC+ proposal to cut oil output - Lavrov
2Agriculture companies say will cooperate in Canadian antitrust probe
3TESLA INC. : TESLA'S STOCK BOOM: It's OK to Miss Out -- Streetwise Update
4UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Arizona company CEO fired after calling driver racial slur
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev CFO Says He's Ready to Close Chapter and Do Something N..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group