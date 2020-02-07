Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

02/07/2020 | 01:16am EST
News Corp Posts Lower Profit, Revenue

The media company contended with a sluggish economy in Australia, softness in its book-publishing unit and foreign-currency headwinds in the latest quarter. 

 
Elliott Builds Stake of More Than $2.5 Billion in SoftBank

The activist fund is pushing for stock buybacks and for the tech giant to improve its corporate governance to boost its share price. 

 
Juul Raises $700 Million From Investors

Juul Labs has raised more than $700 million in convertible debt to fund its operations, as the e-cigarette maker confronts increasing financial and regulatory pressures. 

 
Warner Music Group Files for IPO

Access Industries Inc.'s Warner Music Group filed documents to sell shares to the public amid a streaming-fueled resurgence in the music industry. 

 
WarnerMedia Nears Deal With 'Friends' Cast for Reunion

Warner Bros. is finalizing agreements with the cast of "Friends" for a reunion special that will likely be used to launch the HBO Max streaming service this spring, people familiar with the matter said. 

 
Attorney General Barr Suggests U.S. Firms Take Financial Interest in Huawei Rivals

The U.S. and its allies should consider countering the might of China's Huawei Technologies by taking a financial interest in competitors Nokia and Ericsson, Attorney General William Barr said. 

 
ViacomCBS Set to Unveil Expanded Streaming Service

ViacomCBS is taking steps to make programming from its various cable channels available through one video-streaming offering, building upon its current CBS All Access service. 

 
Pinterest's Revenue Topped $1 Billion  in 2019

A bet on online shopping sent Pinterest's revenue above $1 billion in 2019, with a 46% increase in the final quarter of the year. 

 
T-Mobile Projects More Customer Gains in 2020

T-Mobile US Inc. maintained a positive view of its prospects in the wireless marketplace as a potentially game-changing court verdict loomed over the company. 

 
N.J. Jury Orders J&J to Pay $750 Million in Punitive Damages in Latest Baby Powder Verdict

A New Jersey state jury ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $750 million in punitive damages to four people who said their use of the company's talcum powders caused a rare cancer. The judge presiding over the trial said she planned to reduce the punitive award to $186.5 million.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ERICSSON AB 1.64% 79.2 Delayed Quote.-4.24%
NEWS CORPORATION 2.73% 14.47 Delayed Quote.2.33%
NOKIA OYJ 2.27% 3.7 Delayed Quote.9.77%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 3.28% 4727 End-of-day quote.0.87%
T-MOBILE US 1.20% 82.77 Delayed Quote.4.30%
