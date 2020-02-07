Bank of America Keeps CEO's Pay at $26.5 Million

Bank of America greenlighted a $26.5 million pay package for its top executive in 2019 after the bank's shares marked their best run in years.

Airbus in Advanced Talks to Acquire Bombardier Stake in A220 Program

Airbus is in advanced talks to acquire Bombardier's remaining stake in the two companies' joint A220 commercial jetliner program, according to people familiar with the matter.

New SoftBank Tech Fund Falls Short of $108 Billion Fundraising Goal

The technology giant will raise far less than anticipated for its next fund after investors, disillusioned by bad bets like WeWork and by the chaotic and unorthodox way the fund operates, have refused to put up new cash, people familiar with the matter said.

Mondelez International Under Investigation by European Union

Mondelez International said it is being investigated by the European Union over allegations the company has violated competition law.

FedEx to Start Mixing Express, Ground Operations

The delivery company is bringing the two operations closer together to hold down costs in its struggle to adapt to e-commerce shifts.

Goldman Private-Equity Push Takes a Hit

The two heads of Goldman Sachs Group's flagship private-investing business quit Friday, the latest senior departures at the firm and ones that threaten to undermine a big fundraising push.

AbbVie Gives Strong Adjusted Earnings Growth Guidance for 2020

The biopharmaceutical company has forecast better-than-expected results for 2020 as it works to close its acquisition of Allergan PLC.

Ford Names New Chief Operating Officer in Leadership Shake-Up

Ford President of Automotive Joe Hinrichs will retire and the auto maker will name strategy chief Jim Farley COO in a leadership shake-up.

Nokia, Ericsson Shares Rise After U.S. Floats Idea of Buying Stakes

Shares in Ericsson and Nokia rose after the Trump administration floated the idea that the U.S. could buy a stake in either of the telecom-equipment manufacturers.

Credit Suisse CEO Resigns Amid Spying Scandal

Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam quit the Swiss bank, succumbing to pressure over a spying scandal that has engulfed the lender in recent months.