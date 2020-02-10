Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

02/10/2020 | 01:16am EST
Exor in Talks to Sell Reinsurer for About $9 Billion

Exor, the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family, is in advanced talks to sell reinsurance company PartnerRe to French insurer Covéa Coopérations in a deal that could value PartnerRe at about $9 billion, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. 

 
The Agony of the Tesla Bears: $8.4 Billion of Losses in Five Weeks

Short sellers feel the pain of their gamble that the electric-car maker's share price is inflated as the stock soared to heights few had predicted. "Oh damn, I got my butt kicked." 

 
Mattel Closes Factories as It Revamps Supply Chain

Mattel said it has closed two factories in Asia and plans to close one in Canada, as it reduces its sprawling manufacturing footprint to cut costs. 

 
NYSE Owner's Exploration of eBay Deal Opens New Era for Exchanges

Intercontinental Exchange's "outside the box" overture to eBay stunned investors, but the move came after it and rivals spent the past decade transforming themselves into data and technology companies. 

 
Why Take-Two Sometimes Takes Forever

It takes a village to make a big videogame these days, but a single person can have a big impact. Investors in Take-Two Interactive Software got a brutal reminder of that this past week. 

 
Facebook, IRS Prepare for $9 Billion Tax Court Fight

The government is challenging the company's transactions with its Irish subsidiary in a case that could shape enforcement of tax rules. 

 
The Winners From Washington's War on Huawei

Attorney General William Barr's pitch for a U.S. takeover of Europe's 5G equipment makers seems like a long shot, but investors might benefit from Washington's hawkish stance on Huawei anyway. 

 
Meet the New Nike Boss: Trading Tech for Air Jordans

John Donahoe talks about his plans for the sneaker giant, his management style and speaking out on social issues 

 
NASA to Review Botched Boeing Launch

The agency wants to know whether broader problems at Boeing contributed to its failure to detect software problems that spoiled the launch of the company's Starliner spacecraft in December. 

 
Former Aetna CEO Resigns From CVS Health Board

Former Aetna Chief Executive Mark Bertolini resigned from the board of CVS Health, after the company said Monday he wouldn't stand for re-election later this year.

