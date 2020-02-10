Amazon Taps Sony Executive Mike Hopkins to Lead Entertainment Unit

Mike Hopkins, currently chairman of Sony Pictures Television and a former chief executive of the streaming platform Hulu, will join Amazon later this month as a senior vice president in charge of its Prime video platform and its movie and television studios, Amazon said Monday.

Members of China's Military Indicted Over Equifax Breach

Four members of China's military have been indicted by the U.S. government on charges of hacking into credit-reporting agency Equifax and plundering sensitive data on nearly 150 million Americans, the DOJ said.

Forever 21 Cancels Auction, Readies Sale to Mall Owners

A group made up of Forever 21's biggest landlords-Simon Property Group Inc. and Brookfield Property Partners LP-along with Authentic Brands Group LLC, a brand licensing firm, has offered $81 million for the bankrupt fast-fashion retailer.

Fintech Varo Moves Closer to Becoming a Bank

The financial-technology startup received regulatory approval to use federal deposit insurance, marking a significant step in the fintech industry's quest to take on traditional banks.

Avis Budget Group Taps Former Kraft Heinz CEO as Chairman

Avis Budget Group named former Kraft Heinz Chief Executive Bernardo Hees as the company's independent board chairman and chair of the board's executive committee.

Lilly, Roche Drugs Fail to Halt Inherited Form of Alzheimer's

In the latest failed attempt to help people with Alzheimer's, a study found that experimental drugs from Lilly and Roche failed to help people with a rare, inherited form of the dementia-causing disease.

Schick Owner Abandons Takeover of Harry's Following FTC Suit

An antitrust challenge has derailed a proposed $1.37 billion razor merger. Edgewell Personal Care, the maker of Schick razors, dropped its plan to buy upstart rival Harry's Inc.

Health-Care Firm Targeted by Short Seller Muddy Waters Reviews Founder's Stake

A campaign of short-selling that has erased some 66% of its market value has forced a U.K.-listed health-care company to ask some searching questions. First on the list: who its owners are.

Xerox Raises Offer for HP

Xerox said it met with some of HP's largest stockholders before increasing its takeover bid, adding that it expects to launch its campaign to buy shares directly from investors on about March 2.

Mall Operators Simon and Taubman Pair Up

Indianapolis-based Simon said it would pay $52.50 a share in cash for Taubman's shares, gaining control over the Taubman subsidiary that owns all of that company's interest in retail properties.